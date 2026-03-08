This Steelers-Cowboys trade for TJ Watt is the perfect Maxx Crosby backup plan

The Dallas Cowboys were involved in the Maxx Crosby lottery, but ultimately wouldn't meet the Las Vegas Raiders asking price for their star pass rusher. The Baltimore Ravens did, which is why Eric DeCosta was able to pull the trigger, sending two first-round picks back to the Raiders. Crosby is a talented player and well worth that asking price, and he also set the market for other EDGE rushers looking for a new home. Enter Steelers legend TJ Watt.

Watt hasn't won a playoff game in Pittsburgh. He's north of 30. A change of scenery could do Watt some good, as he's coming off a down year by his standards and a new regime may not prioritize his needs as much as Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin. The Steelers, meanwhile, need draft capital in 2027, as that's when they're most likely to select their next franchise quarterback.

What a Cowboys-Steelers trade for TJ Watt would look like

If you think that price is a little low, keep in mind that Watt signed a monster contract extension just last offseason and had just 7.5 sacks in 2025. The Steelers would be selling low on Watt, but his reputation (when healthy) should be enough to net them at least a first-round pick.

Since the 2027 draft is loaded with QB talent and the Cowboys are by no means guaranteed to be a contending team next season, Dallas could trade the pick they received from the Packers in the Micah Parsons deal. Add in a couple Day 3 picks for this year's showcase in Pittsburgh (the Steelers already have a couple of those), and this package should at least raise Omar Khan's eyebrows.

But this trade is easier said than done.

Would the Steelers trade TJ Watt?

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I'm inclined to speak on behalf of Steelers fans when I say they should make this trade. Watt is on the decline, and while he's one of the best pass rushers in franchise history, there's a reason he's never won a playoff game. Frankly, this team isn't built to win one next year, either.

Ironically enough, trading Watt could help get the Steelers over the hump in the years to come. Another season of running it back with the same defense and Aaron Rodgers will not.

The vast majority of Watt's struggles last season came due to injury. When he was on the field, he did the most with what he was given, but the Steelers failed to move him around the line of scrimmage. In Austin's scheme, one side of the line was Watt's, while the other was Alex Highsmith's. This made it all the more easy for offenses to scheme against Watt, putting another lineman on his side or chipping him at the line.

Dallas is not perfect, but Micah Parsons thrived there not too long ago. Watt should be open to the opportunity.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Cowboys make this trade?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have to consider any possible improvements given they're wasting Dak Prescott's prime. In arguably Prescott's best season, the Cowboys finished 7-9-1, nowhere near a playoff spot. I cannot say for certain that acquiring Watt would put them over the hump, but there's a reason they were chasing Crosby just a season after trading away Micah Parsons.

Watt's contract is a risk, but it comes with a potential out in 2028, so the Cowboys aren't on the hook for all that long. Dallas cleared at least $47 million in cap space alone by restructuring the deals of Tyler Smith and Dak Prescott. They can afford Watt, or perhaps restructure his deal as well. There are way around the cap, which Jerry Jones has mastered in his decades on the job.

The Cowboys defense ranked among the worst in the NFL last season in many major categories, including against the pass and in sacks. If Dallas cannot pressure the quarterback on a regular basis, they will not make a playoff run. It really is that simple.

Trading their 2027 first rounder this early does hurt some, but it's not like the Cowboys will be in search of a quarterback next season, either. If Dallas has a roster hole to fill, they can do so in 2026, which features plenty of depth at important positions like linebacker, defensive back, safety and wide receiver.

Verdict: Probably