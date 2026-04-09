This Steelers-Buccaneers trade can make Pittsburgh's Makai Lemon dream come true

The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver depth, even after trading for Michael Pittman at the outset of NFL free agency. Neither Pittman nor DK Metcalf are guaranteed to be on the Steelers roster beyond 2028. If there's one mistake NFL teams make on a frequent basis, it's drafting for need rather than taking the best player available. Thankfully for Pittsburgh, someone at the top of their board could fall into their laps, and that's USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Lemon's most obvious comp is Amon-Ra St. Brown. Both went to USC, and are pristine route-runners of a similar size. Lemon's stock has dropped since the NFL scouting combine, as he reportedly had some rough interviews and a press conference that left the media wondering what he's all about. That plays into the Steelers hand.

How the Steelers could trade up for wide receiver Makai Lemon

2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

FanSided's Cody Williams projects Lemon to be the third wide receiver off the board after Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson. That's a fair prognosis, as both of those players have WR1 upside and have, for the most part, tested well when healthy. Lemon has not, but still showcased immense potential at USC. Lemon's 40 time was clocked at around 4.5, which is a tick slower than some of his peers.

Lemon would thrive in the slot right away for the Steelers, an area he's quite familiar with from his time with the Trojans. Eventually, he could play on the outside as well. The Steelers need to take a player they believe can be their long-term WR1. After years of not having a legitimate WR2 next to George Pickens and now Metcalf, Pittsburgh can kill two birds with one stone, but they'll likely have to trade up.

Would the Steelers make this trade?

The Steelers might have to make this trade depending how quickly wideouts are coming off the board. Williams projects the New York Jets to take Lemon with the 16th-overall selection. He'd be a great fit in New York, and provide Geno Smith/whoever the Jets select at QB in 2027 with another weapon opposite Garrett Wilson.

The Steelers are also blessed with 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They are unlikely to use all of those selections. With three third-round picks, Pittsburgh could either trade up in the first round, or trade back into the second and fill a couple of glaring roster holes like guard and inside linebacker.

But make no mistake about it, the Steelers need another wide receiver more than either of those positions. Wide receiver depth have been a clear weakness for this team the past three seasons. Adding Lemon to a room that already includes Metcalf and Pittman is a dream come true in Mike McCarthy's offense, which involves a lot of 11 personnel.

Verdict: Steelers make this trade

Would the Buccaneers make this trade?

There is a legitimate question as to whether the Buccaneers would consider moving back in this draft class. Williams has the Bucs taking EDGE Akheem Mesidor with the 15th-overall pick. Tampa's pass rush has been lacking the last few seasons, and Todd Bowles defense traditionally thrives when they can rush the quarterback.

"Over the years, we've watched Todd Bowles' defense in Tampa start to lose some of its bite. A big part of that has been the defensive line draft picks not living up to their potential. They need someone like Akheem Mesidor to come in and change that," Williams wrote in his most recent mock.

Moving back to 21 could put the Bucs in prime position to select a different EDGE, such as Clemson's TJ Parker, who Williams has mocked to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick 23. If the Bucs believe in Parker and view him as one of the top EDGE rushers in this class, then perhaps moving back is a good idea. Netting extra draft capital on Day 2 and Day 3 — back-to-back rounds mind you — is a lot of value for a five-pick difference, even in the first round.

Verdict: Buccaneers make this trade

Steelers face major threats to acquire Makai Lemon

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

While the Steelers will be interested in trading up for Lemon, they won't be alone in their pursuit. The Jets could use a player of his value, but so to could the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have the 14th-overall pick. The Ravens receiver room, as always during Lamar Jackson's tenure, is lacking a player with the skill-set of Lemon. Even better, the Ravens wouldn't have to trade up to get Lemon.

If the Ravens believe the Steelers are trying to make such a deal, they could also be persuaded to take Lemon themselves or make a deal with the Jets to thwart Pittsburgh's efforts. There are layers to the Steelers draft day plans, and many of those involve the Ravens.

Lemon lacks the physical frame of a Denzel Boston, for example, but thrived at USC in the purest example of 'my guy is better than your guy'. That'll be tougher to achieve at the NFL level, where there's far more parity in athletic ability, but until proven otherwise he is worth whatever risk NFL teams perceive.