This Vikings-Cardinals trade would be cruel and unusual punishment for JJ McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings signed Kyler Murray last week. Murray, who was signed for the veteran minimum as he's still being paid by the Arizona Cardinals, will likely battle it out with JJ McCarthy for the starting job in training camp. However, there is always the chance that the Vikings trade McCarthy now, as his value could only decrease from here.

McCarthy struggled in his first season as a starter. That shouldn't come as a major surprise given his age, and the fact that he was coming off a major knee injury. But the NFL is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league. A team like the Vikings – likely only a few pieces away from contending themselves – don't have time to wait around for McCarthy to develop. A potential trade suitor, such as those same Cardinals which let Murray walk, just might.

What a Cardinals trade for Vikings QB JJ McCarthy might look like

The Vikings aren't giving McCarthy away for free. He's still younger than some NFL Draft prospects, and won a National Championship at Michigan. McCarthy should thrive in Kevin O'Connell's system assuming he's given time to develop. That, one would assume, was the purpose of bringing in Murray. Even if Kyler starts next season, McCarthy gets another year in O'Connell's system. It's a win-win. But, if McCarthy can't beat out Murray, or the Vikings aren't confident he can, then what does that say about him?

Murray wasn't exactly a world-beater his last few years with the Cardinals. He has potential, sure, but he doesn't offer the same measurables that make McCarthy a promising pro prospect.

Would the Cardinals make this trade?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

I have some doubt the Cardinals would make this trade. So far in his pro career, McCarthy has done little more than get hurt and ride the bench. Unless Arizona still values him as the first-round prospect he once was, then there's little reason to take such a swing ahead of what's expected to be a loaded 2027 QB class. Arizona can play out this year with Jacoby Brissett and then let Mike LaFleur select his own young quarterback to develop next April. Sounds like a plan, right?

Except, QB classes are impossible to predict a year ahead of time. This time last offseason, we expected the same of the 2026 crop. Now, only Fernando Mendoza is a guaranteed first-round pick. Arizona is also far from just a quarterback away from contending in a loaded NFC West. Getting McCarthy now does make some sense if they believe in him. That's one less position they have to worry about.

While a third-round pick is nothing to sneeze at, McCarthy was taken just two years ago in another loaded QB class, and hasn't gotten a fair shake in the NFL. LaFleur most recently coached up Matthew Stafford. Perhaps he can do the same with a younger, more raw talent in McCarthy.

Verdict: Sure, why not?

Would the Vikings make this trade?

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

This is where it gets a little fishy. Much of the buzz out of Minneapolis suggests they still believe in McCarthy, but their actions don't reflect that belief. The Vikings signed Murray because they think he gives them a better chance to win now. O'Connell's also had a ton of recent success with retread quarterbacks. Murray could easily become the next in a long line of QBs to have their best years under O'Connell – think Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins. Why wait for McCarthy to develop when O'Connell can keep running it back with promising quarterbacks other teams passed up? It's a legitimate question.

Also, that Cardinals draft pick may say it's in the third round, but it's essentially a late second. Arizona picks first in the third round. They'll easily be able to land a player with a second-round grade. If they do plan on giving Murray a legitimate chance at the starting job – and he wouldn't have signed there if they didn't – then McCarthy's value will only drop with time.

Verdict: Absolutely, yes!

What other NFL teams could be interested in a JJ McCarthy trade?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

If the Vikings made McCarthy available, the Cardinals wouldn't be the only team interested in him. While I'm not inside the building, the Vikings have almost certainly received calls about him. There are far too many quarterback-needy teams in the NFL. Thus, McCarthy is an attractive commodity. That's why the asking price may seem steep to some.

In terms of other teams that could be interested in McCarthy, the most obvious would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially if Aaron Rodgers keeps them waiting. I recently mocked a Mac Jones trade to Pittsburgh. However, McCarthy is a far more promising target considering his age.

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