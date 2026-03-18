This Vikings-Dolphins trade for De'Von Achane would give Kyler Murray a missing link

The Minnesota Vikings don't need De'Von Achane. In fact, the Vikings didn't make the cut in FanSided's initial article ranking possible suitors for the Pro Bowl running back. Achane had over 1,800 total yards last season. He will not come cheap, but he's wasting away on a Dolphins team that lacks a clear direction. That's where Minnesota, and offensive mastermind Kevin O'Connell, come in.

KOC is a quarterback whisperer, and he found his next retread target in former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. The Oklahoma product is expected to battle it out with JJ McCarthy for the starting job this summer. But for a second, just imagine an offense with Murray and Achane in the backfield, both threats to beat the opposing defense on the ground. Now, you might understand why I'm pushing for this.

What a Vikings trade for Dolphins RB De'Veon Achane would look like

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 | Stephen Maturen/GettyImages

The Dolphins have already stated they have no interest in trading Achane, per various reports. As a result, the trade offer for him would have to be so enticing Miami cannot refuse. That's easier said than done, as running backs are a dime a dozen in the NFL, and a slightly overvalued position in the NFL Draft. However, Achane is not most running backs. It's why FanSided's Wynston Wilcox suggested the following teams would be interested in his services:

Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

All of those teams have larger needs than the running back room, and could put themselves in position to take Jeremiyah Love in the NFL Draft. That makes the possibility of overpaying for Achane less enticing.

But the Vikings are different. They could use a running back with Achane's ability to catch passes out of the backfield, and his breakaway speed. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason don't offer that, which is why I included one of them in the godfather offer below.

Would the Dolphins trade De'Von Achane for a king's ransom?

For this offer, I'd lean yes. A second-round pick for a running back – even a young one with as much talent as Achane – is a lot in today's game. Add in that the Vikings would send a cheap alternative like Mason to Miami, and at least the Dolphins would have an alternative to build a new offense around.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The one holdup in this deal would be the stubborn nature of the Dolphins front office, along with a new head coach in Jeff Hafley. Sure, Miami is tearing it down, but do they plan to give Hafley anything to work with offensively? What about Malik Willis, who just signed a three-year deal to be the starting QB, only to have Jaylen Waddle traded a week later?

I don't know what the Dolphins plan is, but it's not working. If they trade Achane – even for this lofty price – fans won't be happy and ownership will lose money.

Would the Vikings really trade this much for De'Von Achane?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It depends how much the Vikings value their current running back room. Yes, Minnesota brought back Aaron Jones, but as someone who followed Jones and Achane very closely last season (thank you fantasy football), they are not in the same league. Minnesota's offense would change exponentially with Achane in the backfield, especially if paired with Murray at quarterback. That's not a bad thing, either.

Position Player Yards (total) RBI Aaron Jones 747 RB2 Jordan Mason 809 RB3 Zavier Scott 212

Far too often last season, Minnesota's offense lacked firepower outside of Justin Jefferson. Adding a player like Achane to the fold should only present more opportunities for the players around him like Murray, Jefferson, TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison, among others.

Achane could change the Vikings offensive approach. Neither Murray nor McCarthy are quarterbacks they can fully rely on in the passing game. Thus, they need to add more impact players around them, especially in the backfield.