This Vikings trade could rescue a hometown hero’s fading legacy

The Minnesota Vikings don't necessarily need quarterback help. JJ McCarthy is finally set to start his NFL career, and KOC added Sam Howell to the depth chart this offseason. Howell is a fine backup, and has starting experience. That should be enough for O'Connell is McCarthy goes down with an injury yet again. However, quarterback is a delicate position, and there is no such thing as too much depth behind center. Enter a hometown product in Trey Lance.

Lance was selected with the No. 3 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. He was a force to be reckoned with out of North Dakota State, but also didn't face stiff competition in college. Lance grew up in Minnesota, however, and could use a homecoming of sorts and the opportunity to learn under O'Connell. If Sam Darnold can revive his career with the Vikings – and Josh Dobbs can look like a serviceable quarterback – then so can Lance in the right circumstances.

Trey Lance impressed in his preseason debut for Chargers

In his first preseason action with his new team, the Los Angeles Chargers, Lance performed admirably against the Detroit Lions defense. Lance completed 13 of his 20 passes and threw two touchdowns. He didn't turn the ball over, a trait that has been held against him in years past. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman came away impressed by Lance's LA debut.

"Winning football, [he] played winning football," Roman said. "Really can't point to anything that was detrimental to the team. He did a lot of really good things that were good for the team. It's a good start for him, he hadn't had a ton of playing experience throughout his career, so that was a really good opportunity for him to get some good playing experience."

What a Trey Lance trade to the Vikings would look like

This isn't the first time Lance has played well in the preseason. He showed flashes with the Dallas Cowboys just last year. However, Lance is still just 25 years old, and young enough to make a difference in the NFL if a head coach believes in him. Given how he's performed for the Chargers thus far, Minnesota would have to give up some draft capital to acquire him.

If the Chargers asked for anything higher than a sixth-round pick for their backup (at best) quarterback, then the Vikings should hang up the phone. This is when Lance's value is the highest, in part because the Chargers' other quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, is an unproven rookie who didn't get much playing time on Thursday.

Taylor Heinicke is listed as the Chargers true backup behind Justin Herbert. Because of that, Jim Harbaugh and Co. can afford to deal Lance elsewhere if he keeps playing this well. The Vikings wouldn't be the only team to call considering Lance's potential and former draft status alone. Yet, if Lance has any say in the matter, he should ask for a deal to Minneapolis.

O'Connell has a reputation for fixing quarterbacks. Lance is a tweak or two away.