This Vikings trade package for Kyler Murray would save him from Nathaniel Hackett

The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah just a few days ago in part because of his recent drafts and inability to find a long-term answer at quarterback. The Vikings had Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones – two reclamation projects – on the roster, only to let them walk in favor of first-round pick JJ McCarthy. Thus far, that looks like a mistake.

So, if Kevin O'Connell isn't the perfect quarterback whisperer Adofo-Mensah thinks he is, perhaps Minnesota needs to acquire a proven QB with a chip on his shoulder to compete with McCarthy come training camp. Look no further than Kyler Murray, estranged former No. 1 pick out of Oklahoma by the Arizona Cardinals.

Why would Kyler Murray want out of Arizona now?

Murray is no longer the Cardinals guy. Kyler has two years and over $41 million left on his contract before an eventual out in 2028. That's not as bad as it might sound, as most starting quarterbacks make over $20 million AAV (or worse) if available in free agency these days. Unless the Vikings can convince Aaron Rodgers to sign for cheap, they will not find a better option than Murray, who has at least shown flashes of becoming the franchise signal-caller Arizona thought he could become when they drafted him.

To make matters worse for Murray, the Cardinals hired a new head coach in Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur this offseason. LaFleur could be a great head coach, but he won't have much interest in Murray. Unless new head coaches inherit a young, stable QB, they typically look for their own. The same can be said here of Murray, who is on the smaller end and injury prone. LaFleur also hired Nathaniel Hackett – infamous friend of Rodgers – as his offensive coordinator. Hackett has done little more than ruin careers, both in New York and Denver. Murray should want no part of that.

Lastly, just take a look at the field. There's rarely been a better time to be a retread QB. Darnold made a Super Bowl run in that role. Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones are of a similar makeup. As a result, more contending teams could be open to acquiring Murray.

A Vikings-Cardinals trade for Kyler Murray: What would it look like?

The asking price for Murray is said to be somewhere close to a second-round pick. The Cardinals can ask for more, but they will not receive it. Murray's contract isn't expensive, but it also isn't cheap. He's coming off a down year by his standards and there is no guarantee he'll thrive elsewhere, including in Minnesota with O'Connell.

LaFleur also did not help build up Murray's value, when he admitted he'll evaluate the skill positions prior to the draft. That includes quarterback, where Murray's starting job is anything but set in stone.

"Touched base with Kyler two days ago when I got this [job] and had a good little message with him. Definitely touched base with him. I'll say this again, being in this division for seven years, it was never fun [to play him]. I have a lot of respect for him as a player. I know he got drafted in 2019 ... A lot of respect for him as a player and he was never a fun challenge to go against," LaFleur said. "We got to go back in the room and talk about all these positions, quarterback, the o-line to specialists, everything.

Would the Cardinals make this trade?

Yes! Yes they would. For Arizona, the chance to acquire an early second-round pick for a quarterback they may not even want is a chance they cannot pass up. While I have some doubts the Vikings will want to send an early Day 2 pick for Murray, especially considering the amount of holes on their roster, there's little doubt in my mind the Cardinals would eventually bite. Unless LaFleur watches the tape on Murray and wrongly assumes he can fix poor physical traits, odds are he'll be playing for a different team next season. This could be the best offer they get.

Would the Vikings make this trade?

I'm hesitent to say the Vikings would make this trade. First, a high second-round selection is bit much for Murray, who despite being a former No. 1 overall pick does have a complicated injury history and is just 5-10. He struggles with timing routes and even throwing the ball over his offensive line. While explosive in the open field, the Vikings would have to build their entire offense around a guy who hasn't proven he can carry a team when healthy. The best route forward for Minnesota, in my opinion, is to sign a late-career veteran to battle it out with McCarthy, rather than another questionable commodity in Murray.