Titans seem ready to ruin Cam Ward’s career if latest rumor is true

On Monday, the Tennessee Titans fired Brian Callahan. This decision wasn't exactly a shocker, as Callahan posted a 4-19 record during his one-and-a-half-year tenure with the Titans, including a 1-5 start this season. Furthermore, the Titans reportedly considered firing Callahan at the end of last season.

Undoubtedly, a key part of moving on from Callahan is maximizing rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The No. 1 pick has struggled thus far, posting four interceptions, three touchdowns, and a 25 QBR. For now, Mike McCoy will be taking over head coaching duties. However, the Titans could be on the verge of making a mistake. Per Ian Rapoport, Matt Nagy and Arthur Smith are two names to watch as Tennessee's next head coach.

Neither name is encouraging at all. In fact, these coaches would spell disaster for Ward's development. Let's dive into why the Titans must avoid both candidates.

The Titans' next coach will be key for Cam Ward

Choosing the right coach will be vital for getting Ward's career on the right track. We already saw how Callahan's poor decision-making and playbook hurt the start of Ward's career. The Titans can't afford another poor coaching choice with Ward's development being the main priority.

Coaching is central to the success of any quarterback, but especially a young QB. Looking at "late bloomers" like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, they never found their groove until they found a competent coach. Even Caleb Williams, who struggled under Matt Eberflus as a rookie, is now showing what made him a No. 1 pick under Ben Johnson.

The point is the Titans can't mess up this decision, or Ward's tenure in Tennessee could be short-lived. Front offices often lack patience, and they could pull the plug on Ward early if these struggles continue. Overall, Ward is still very early in his career, but to succeed in Tennessee, he'll need a lot of help from his coach.

Sticking with McCoy for the season and finding a hotshot offensive coordinator in the offseason would be the most logical path for the Titans.

Matt Nagy's recent resume

Nagy has been the offensive coordinator for a Kansas City Chiefs team that has made back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one of them. Sounds promising, right? Nevertheless, when you peel back the layers, Kansas City ranked top-three in yards per game during three seasons before Nagy arrived, and has never ranked higher than eighth with him there. This included the Chiefs' ranking 17th last season.

Additionally, in his three-year tenure with the Chicago Bears, the team ranked in the bottom 10 in both overall and passing offense. With the Bears, Nagy undoubtedly hurt Justin Fields' development. As both a coordinator and coach, Nagy's flaws are clear. Hiring him would be an outright disaster.

Arthur Smith's recent resume

Arthur Smith is another baffling choice. Like Nagy, Smith had a three-year tenure as a head coach. During this tenure, Smith's Atlanta Falcons were below average in yards per game in all seasons. Including two bottom-10 seasons and one where he guided the Falcons to the 31st-ranked passing offense. Smith was widely criticized for not utilizing Bijan Robinson.

Since being let go by the Falcons, Smith has spent time as an OC with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Smith's one-and-a-half-year tenure with the Steelers, he has guided them to the 23rd and 29th-ranked overall offense (so far). This is paired with the 27th and 24th-ranked passing offense. Smith has never proven to be capable of leading a high-level offense or maximizing his QB.

Rapoport noted he previously spent time as the Titans' OC. However, that's no reason to bring him back after a rocky last five years. Ultimately, the Titans must avoid Nagy and Smith at all costs or else they're simply setting up Ward to fail.