The only TJ Watt trade destination that would save face for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are teasing the unthinkable. Is T.J. Watt really going to be made available for trade? Realistically, even if he is, who’s going to have enough to offer the Steelers a reasonable trade package? I guess there is one team out there in a similar situation that has mutual interest in trading one high-priced target for another.

Terry McLaurin is in the middle of contract talks with the Washington Commanders and they might have some incentive to offload McLaurin for Watt. It actually is a balanced trade if you think about it. The Steelers get yet another weapon for Aaron Rodgers and he’s young enough to be part of the future after Rodgers.

The Commanders have a massive vacancy on the defensive line and could really use the upgrade in the form of Watt off the edge. The only problem with that is taking a weapon away from Jayden Daniels after last season doesn’t make much sense. That also means they’re putting a lot of pressure on Deebo Samuel to do something he hasn’t done in a few years.

It doesn’t make much sense for the Commanders to offload McLaurin, but if they are going to play hardball during his negotiations, it would make sense to get a player like Watt for him rather than not extend him and let him walk for free.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are at a crossroads with T.J. Watt

Truthfully, while trading for McLaurin seems like a good idea, just doesn’t make sense for Pittsburgh. They need defensive line help. If they trade Watt, that all but confirms their defense won’t be nearly as fearful as it has been. Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Cameron Heyward are aging. Heyward isn’t nearly as explosive as he once was. Making him the primary source of pressure on the defensive line doesn’t make sense.

Take into account the Steelers just traded for DK Metcalf earlier this offseason, adding another No. 1 receiver seems like overload at this point. The offense, for the most part, is set. This team needs Watt, not anymore skill players. There’s been rumors circulating that Justin Simmons could be added to the secondary to replace Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The last thing the Steelers needed to address on offense was their quarterback and they did that in the form of Rodgers. Adding McLaurin is just adding a surplus to a crowded room. Not crowded in the sense of too much talent, but crowded in that having two No. 1 receivers just isn’t going to end well.

Especially when you’re sacrificing defense. This team needs to find a way to keep Watt, pay him a reasonable extension and focus on contending. The Commanders are probably the only team that could offer what the Steelers would be interested in acquiring in a trade.

That doesn’t mean they have make the move. This team is already old on defense and giving away the best producer on defense with no backup plan isn’t going to make the Steelers any more favorable as contenders.