Trey Hendrickson is at camp but sent a strong message to the Bengals

Trey Hendrickson is back in Cincinnati, signaling the end of his contract holdout, but he’s far from getting back on the field. While Hendrickson is showing up to training camp, he’s made it clear he’s not there to suit up, he’s there to be with his teammates. The Bengals front office and Hendrickson are at a standstill over more guaranteed money in a new contract. Hendrickson has one year left on his current deal and has made it clear he’s not playing without a new contract.

The fact that Hendrickson is back in Cincinnati and active at camp despite not playing is making it clear to the Bengals he wants to be here. And if Cincinnati was smart, they would find a way to keep him around. Players don’t hold-in unless they really want to play there. He was granted the opportunity to seek a trade and nothing came of it.

While the two sides have engaged in lengthy talks, nothing has materialized. Hendrickson could have easily blown this up and publicized it more than it already has been. But, as he told reporters when he reported to training camp, he doesn’t want to be a distraction.

Trey Hendrickson is acting in good faith with the Cincinnati Bengals, now they should return the favor

Hendrickson has requested a trade, had failed talks with the Cincinnati Bengals and no other NFL team has seemingly been interested in landing the NFL’s sack leader from a year ago. That could be hurting his value too and why the Bengals are not caving on whatever their number is. Maybe Hendrickson ended his holdout because the Bengals are his best shot at playing this season. And if he takes a year off, that would plummet his value.

If that’s not the case though and teams just aren’t entertaining a trade because of what Cincinnati could ask for, then it makes you wonder why the Bengals are playing hardball. After all, the Bengals were able to agree to terms with Shemar Stewart and it turns out, his final deal didn’t end up being as lucrative as perceived. With Hendrickson requesting more guaranteed money, it kind of feels like that number isn’t outrageous.

The Bengals defense is terrible and not paying the best player on that side of the ball, regardless of how disgruntled he is, just doesn’t make any sense. If the Bengals don’t get a deal done before the season, Hendrickson will have to decide if he’s playing on his one-year deal or taking the year off.