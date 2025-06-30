Tyreek Hill's reaction to Jalen Ramsey deal will only fuel more trade rumors

The Miami Dolphins continue to overhaul the roster, this time trading Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a draft pick. That's not exactly a huge step back — Fitzpatrick is a three-time All-Pro safety and quite good at his job — but it does leave Miami without a clear starting tight end and it signals a broader trend of uncertainty around the club.

Last season was a disaster in South Beach. The hope is that a healthy Tua Tagovailoa can turn things around in 2025, but Tua's health is seldom reliable. Moreover, the defense going from Ramsey at cornerback to Fitzpatrick at safety is, at the absolute best, a lateral move. In reality, it's probably a slight downgrade. Factor in Smith's departure and the offense, which once felt invincible, feels more than a little vulnerable.

Tyreek Hill's latest Twitter reaction tells the whole story.

Tyreek Hill responds to Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith trade in only way he knows how

The Dolphins would probably prefer for Hill to keep this response internal, but it's out on the internet and there's not much subtext to the Will Smith empty room meme. Hill has expressed his concerns about the direction of the Dolphins franchise quite openly in the past. In fact, he outright demanded a trade in his final media availability of the season, only to walk it back once he realized there was no market for his (very expensive) services.

While swapping one All-Pro defender for another All-Pro defender isn't the worst outcome imaginable, Smith put up 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season despite Tagovailoa's extended absence and the broader struggles of Miami's offense. He was one of the Dolphins' most dependable playmakers, and his departure will be deeply felt on the offensive end.

How deeply felt remains unclear. We know what the Dolphins are capable of at full strength, but faith in Mike McDaniel is beginning to wane. If Tagovailoa can't take a step forward, and Hill gets another year older, and Miami's RB room can't stay healthy — and so on, so forth — things could get dicey in a hurry. Very little is guaranteed with this Dolphins roster, particularly on offense. The range of potential outcomes is vast.

Tyreek Hill reopens the door for trade rumors as Dolphins reshuffle deck

With a cap hit of $27.7 million, this is the final guaranteed season of Tyreek Hill's contract. It's not impossible to trade him, although Miami can hardly expect top-shelf return value. Hill remains electric when he's on the field, but his 959 receiving yards in 17 starts last season marked a decrease of more than 800 yards from his 2023 output.

We can blame Tagovailoa's extended absence and the downright atrocities of Miami's backup quarterback situation, but going from over 1,700 receiving yards and leading the NFL in that department to sub-1,000 yards is a dramatic fall-off. Especially when you're 31 years old, which is traditionally when wide receivers start to hit the downward slope of their career.

Hill probably won't find a much better spot than Miami at the end of the day. He gets to run routes next to Jaylen Waddle and there's a reason he was so productive for so many years prior to last season. This Dolphins offense, when it's running at full capacity, is a machine. A fine-tuned, well-oiled, exceedingly productive machine. Tagovailoa isn't the best quarterback out there, but his sense of timing and connectivity with Hill is a rare and beautiful thing. For Hill, it's wise to remember that the grass isn't always greener.

While it's fun to speculate about trade rumors right now, at the end of the day, it's clear the Dolphins have zero plans to trade Hill. This team will sink or float in 2025, and then we shall see what the future holds. But for now, this is just Hill venting his frustrations on X, not anything that will lead to meaningful action.