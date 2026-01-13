Updated NFL Playoff bracket and Super Bowl prediction: Josh Allen takes advantage

This year's NFL playoff bracket felt as wide open as any in recent memory, and four of the six road teams winning on Wild Card Weekend proved as much. Heck, the Green Bay Packers were on the verge of making that five of six before proceeding to blow a three-score lead.

It would not be surprising to see any of the eight remaining teams win this year's Super Bowl, which speaks to how evenly matched the clubs are. With that being said, let's take a look at the updated bracket after Wild Card weekend and predict which teams are best set up to go on a run.

Updated AFC playoff bracket

Divisional Round

No. 6 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 1 Denver Broncos

Josh Allen practically willed the Buffalo Bills past the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, and with no Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow standing in his way, who is going to stop him from getting to his first-ever Super Bowl? Does anyone really think Bo Nix is that guy?

Yes, the Denver Broncos finished as the AFC's No. 1 seed and have an absurdly talented defense, but Allen is the kind of quarterback who can put up points against any defense he encounters, even with a weak supporting cast. I'm not saying it won't be close, but I can't bet against Allen, especially when an inconsistent Nix is the quarterback on the other side.

No. 5 Houston Texans vs. No. 2 New England Patriots

The Houston Texans were as dominant as any team on Wild Card Weekend, as they not only defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers but sent them into a full-blown existential crisis. Sure, a lot of that had to do with the Steelers being, well, the Steelers, but the Texans still showed how dominant their defense can be. That unit is much scarier than that of the Los Angeles Chargers, who gave the New England Patriots some trouble in the Wild Card Round before the Pats pulled away.

I expect this to be a close and physical game between two of the best teams in the conference, but as good as I think Drake Maye is, he has not faced a defense like this during his MVP-caliber year. The Texans might struggle to score, too, and winning on the road in Foxboro in January is difficult, but Houston is the hottest team in football right now and has a defense few can beat. Injuries could play a role with both Texans WR Nico Collins and Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez in concussion protocol, but for now, give me Houston to continue rolling.

Championship Round

No. 6 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 5 Houston Texans

This would set up an AFC Championship Game between two of the three lowest seeds in the conference. Talk about parity. As tough as picking the Divisional Round was, this title game is even tougher. Ultimately, though, I am taking the Bills to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Texans' defense is absurd, but there's only so much a defense can do to contain the best quarterback on the planet; the Jaguars learned that the hard way. The Texans might limit Allen to an extent, but they're going to have to put up points to win this game. They were able to win the Wild Card Round comfortably, but they also turned the ball over three times. Doing that against the Bills would end their season. I'm not necessarily predicting that, but I do expect Buffalo's defense to contain a mostly underwhelming Texans offense more than I expect Houston to be able to stop Allen.

Updated NFC playoff bracket

Divisional Round

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 1 Seattle Seahawks

The injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, allowing them the opportunity to gain revenge on the Seattle Seahawks for what transpired in Week 18. With the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage on the line, the Seahawks smothered the Niners, earning a week off and ensuring games they participate in through the NFC Championship Game will be played at Lumen Field. I expect the value of that Week 18 victory to show itself in this spot.

Not only are the Seahawks fresh and armed with home-field advantage, but the Niners lost George Kittle with an Achilles injury in their Wild Card win. Betting against Kyle Shanahan despite all he's done with this undermanned roster could come back to haunt me, but Seattle is too good not to win this game.

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 2 Chicago Bears

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears faced Divisional Round scares but survived. The Rams held off the pesky Carolina Panthers, while the Bears completed yet another signature fourth-quarter comeback against Green Bay. Both of these teams are extremely talented with elite head coaches, but at the end of the day, give me L.A. to advance.

It's foolish to count Chicago out of any game considering how dominant they've been in fourth quarters, but ultimately, why should anyone believe the Rams won't score 40+ points in this game? The Bears' defense has teetered for weeks, and just allowed Jordan Love to throw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. If Love can do that, what can Stafford do with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to throw to? The Bears might dominate the fourth quarter again, but the Rams should be able to score at will and win this game.

Championship Round

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 1 Seattle Seahawks

The Rams and Seahawks have already played twice this season. They split the regular season matchups, and both contests were decided by a combined three points. We're in for a doozy with the NFC championship on the line, and I wouldn't be surprised to see either NFC West powerhouse win this game.

Ultimately, I am going to pick the same Rams team I've been picking for quite some time. The Seahawks have earned everyone's respect, but we've seen Stafford and McVay dominate on this stage several times while the same cannot be said about Sam Darnold and Mike Macdonald. It should be a nail-biter, but L.A.'s experience will guide them to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl

No. 6 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Rams

This is the matchup most would probably like to see in Santa Clara, as two dynamic offenses will face off with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. As fun as it'd be to see Allen finally play on this stage, at what point will the Bills' lack of talent around him come back to bite them?

Allen is the best quarterback on the planet, but there's only so much he can do in a team game. As good as Allen is, Stafford isn't far behind, and his supporting cast is worlds better everywhere you turn. Allen will keep this close, but the Rams are too much for the Bills to handle, and they'll earn their second title in five years.