Updated Raiders mock draft after adding Ravens’ first round pick in Maxx Crosby trade

Recent moves have positioned them to address critical offensive needs with a high-upside playmaker at the top of the draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders seemed hesitant to trade away star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, even with the team needing to value young talent more than veterans. But the Baltimore Ravens were willing to offer two first-round picks for Crosby, which was enough to convince the team to part with him and fully lean into the rebuild.

Now, the Raiders head into the 2026 NFL Draft armed not only with the No. 1 overall pick but also with the No. 14 pick, offering the team a shot at both its quarterback of the future and another key building block to support him. The only question is whether that extra piece will be an offensive player who directly gives Fernando Mendoza help, or a defensive player who can help get him back on the field faster.

Round 1, Pick 1: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

There should be no surprise here. Barring some monster trade offer, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Welcome to Vegas!

Pulled 75+ mock drafts from analysts across the space.

Ran them through my hybrid simulation model.

Simmed Round 1 1,000 times.



Here’s the probability of who your team is most likely to draft.



Not vibes. Not one mock. The full range of outcomes.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FazCX4Ydll — Ray G (@RayGQue) March 6, 2026

Mendoza clearly stands out ahead of the rest of the quarterback options in this class, and the only guy who could have even given him a run for his money in the lead-up to the draft, Oregon's Dante Moore, opted to return to school.

The Raiders are getting a guy with NFL-ready skills, including an arm that can place the ball wherever he needs it to go. Mendoza has also been noted in his career for his leadership qualities, which will be useful as he transitions to the league. He'll need to adjust to playing under center more after almost exclusively playing out of the gun at Indiana, but he has the talent to make it work.

Round 1, Pick 14: WR Makai Lemon, USC

After trading Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, the Raiders are in need of a No. 1 receiver. Tre Tucker looks like he can be an above-average No. 2 and Brock Bowers will be a top-five tight end, but the team needs that go-to wideout to bring the whole thing together. And thanks to the Crosby trade, they should be able to get that player at No. 14 overall.

It sounds like Carnell Tate has jumped over the other two receivers at the top of this year's draft but that's fine — the Raiders should still be able to come away with either Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson. And either one is a win for Vegas.

Lemon, the pick here, is a versatile, hard-nosed receiver who can play anywhere on the field. He might be at his best in the slot, but he can definitely play outside when needed. Lemon can do major damage after the catch, and while he won't necessarily be the guy who can corral a poorly thrown ball that's a little out of his reach, he is the kind of guy who can make catches in traffic and can hold on through contact.

Round 2, Pick 36: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Replacing Crosby is important, but I don't think it's as important this offseason as putting together a capable NFL offense to support Mendoza. That includes skill position players, of course, but it also demands upgrading the offensive line.

Center is probably the biggest positional need on the line, but this spot feels a bit high for this particular center class. The top center on most boards, Connor Lew, feels more like a late second or early third type of player. Luckily, the Raiders need guard help as well, with Dylan Parham hitting free agency and Jackson Powers-Johnson being perpetually mentioned in trade rumors.

Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon has the size to be a problem for defenses. He has the strength to clear out massive space in the run game, and while I wouldn't call pass blocking his biggest strength, I also don't think he'll be a liability there.

Emmanuel Pregnon is a OG prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.42 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 103 out of 1748 OG from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/tikELcKEZe pic.twitter.com/yz3Hgt40z7 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

Really, the only big concern I have here is that Pregnon's athletic testing at the NFL Combine is going to make him a draft riser between now and the end of April. He showed himself to be one of the best athletes at the position not only in this class but in recent draft history.

Round 3, Pick 67: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

With how this draft looks to shake out, the Raiders won't get a direct Crosby replacement, but they do have a chance in the third round to add some pass rushing talent.

Michigan's Derrick Moore is a power pass rusher and has one of the higest pass rush win rates among the edge rushers in this 2026 class.

Highest true pass rush win rate among 2026 NFL Draft edge rushers:



1. WMU Nadame Tucker (40.8%)

2. CMU Michael Heldman (40.4%)

3. TTU David Bailey (38.6%)

4. NM Keyshawn James-Newby (37.5%)

5. MIA Akheem Mesidor (37.5%)

6. UM Derrick Moore (36.0%)

7. OU R Mason Thomas (35.1%)

8.… pic.twitter.com/kL2BwxZ44d — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 15, 2026

Everything about Moore's college career, from his numbers to his tape, suggests that he'll be able to get after the quarterback at the next level. The issue, which is why he might be available this late, is that Moore struggles with run defense, to the point where he came off the field often on obvious running downs.

Still, spending a third-round pick on a guy with Moore's talent is worth it. While his most likely NFL outcome is probably a good situational pass rusher, it's possible he can start to figure out the run stuff after a couple of seasons. There's definitely upside here. Maybe not Maxx Crosby-level upside, but the Raiders don't need to use this draft to find the next Crosby. They just need to use it to become a better football team.