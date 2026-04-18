Vikings and 5 more teams that must resist the urge to trade up in the first round

Though this is, by all accounts, a relatively weak NFL Draft class at the top, recent history suggests that won't stop front offices around the league from getting aggressive once they're actually on the clock. The draft gives us curveballs every year that prove just how different pro scouts evaluate than the rest of us, and it's awfully hard to ignore the Green Goblin mask in the room whispering at you to go get that guy you've spent all draft cycle loving.

For certain teams, that sort of aggression is warranted. The Los Angeles Rams, for instance, might have the most complete roster in the league and need to capitalize on what could be the final ride for Matthew Stafford; go get your guy in the top 10, whoever that may be. For others, though, that way lies peril — and serious buyer's remorse in a few months' time.

Minnesota Vikings

It sure feels like the winds are blowing towards an aggressive, all-in move from Minnesota, which currently sits at pick No. 18 overall. The Vikings will only have Kyler Murray at the veteran's minimum for one year, after all, and the power vacuum in the front office means that head coach Kevin O'Connell sure seems to have major sway over personnal decisions — always a recipe for prioritizing the short term over the long term.

And yet, Minnesota's actual roster tells a different story. The team had to jump through hoops just to duck under the cap before the league year began, and as a result there are needs all over the place, from the defensive line (even if Jonathan Greenard doesn't get traded) to the secondary and skill positions. With four picks in the top 100, the Vikings are positioned to fill a lot of the above with talented players ... that is, unless O'Connell bangs the table to go up and take someone like Kenyon Sadiq. Just take a deep breath and build for the future, Murray be damned.

Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

The Cowboys are one of the most common trade-up teams in the entire first round, and understandably so: Jerry Jones loves to wheel and deal, and Dallas can plausibly tell itself that it's one real defensive difference-maker away from a Super Bowl run. If someone like Sonny Styles or Rueben Bain Jr. starts to fall, why not jump up and grab them?

The answer comes from looking at the rest of the team's draft capital, which consists of two first-round picks (No. 12 and No. 20) and then zero picks between 20 and 92 overall. They're also swapping their first-rounder with the Jets next year, when they'll be without a fourth- and fifth-round pick. That makes it awfully hard to continue supplementing an increasingly expensive roster that's about to add a new Quinnen Williams deal to the books.

Moving up to nab someone like Styles sounds great, but it would blow an even bigger hole in the Cowboys' 2026 draft. That's a tough way to live, because the fact remains that there are needs all over this defense — and if they only fill one of them, it'll be tough to make noise in the NFC no matter how good this offense is.

Jacksonville Jaguars

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Given that the Jaguars don't pick at all until No. 56 overall, you'd think that a team hoping to make the leap in the AFC would be itching to move up and land a true impact player. But the good news is that I'm not sure Jacksonville needs to do anything desperate in order to fill the most pressing needs on its roster.

They're not the only places the Jags could look to upgrade (Bhayshul Tuten could use a backfield partner, for example), but the two obvious areas to upgrade are defensive tackle and linebacker. Those just happen to be positions that aren't particularly conducive to moving up — the DT landscape is a mess early before stabilizing later on, while there's no obvious LB2 once Styles flies off the board earlier than Jacksonville can reach.

Trading up for, say, Clemson's Peter Woods would be a massive risk this team doesn't need to take, and trading up for a linebacker like Jacob Rodriguez or Anthony Hill Jr. is just unnecessary. The Jags are in the best possible spot come draft weekend: sit back in the war room and just let the board come to you.

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

The Falcons are smarting from another year falling short of the playoffs, and a new coaching staff and front are no doubt itching to take a big leap in 2027. The problem is that Atlanta has among the least draft capital in the league, with no picks until No. 48 overall and only three picks in the top 200. But that doesn't mean the team can't dip into its allotment in next year's draft, where they'll have three compensatory picks for the first time since 2019. Doing something desperate in a situation like this just feels like an Atlanta move, doesn't it?

Needless to say, it would be a disaster. The Falcons' QB situation alone should be disqualifying for any hopes of a postseason run; this is a wait-and-see season, a chance to see what you have definitively in both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa before taking more decisive action next offseason. The absolutely worst thing you could do is hamstring your ability to build for the future in service of a present that's not much of anything to write home about.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

Granted, the Dolphins have so many picks — two first-rounders, plus a whopping seven in the top 100 — and so many needs that they can afford to take some big swings without hamstringing anything. And certainly, I'm not advocating for them to get precious with every single one of their selections — take a couple of corners, a couple of defensive linemen, some weapons for Malik Willis.

But it should go without saying that Miami is in the very beginning of what will be a long, arduous rebuild. They need to give Willis some support just to figure out whether he's worth investing in further, but beyond that, the focus should be on 2027 — and using its surplus of picks to trade down in return for picks in next year's draft, with several enticing QB prospects and generally much more top-end talent.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Introduce Mike LaFleur | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Obviously the Cardinals aren't moving up from No. 3 overall. But their second-round pick currently sits at No. 34 overall, and there's been plenty of chatter about Arizona jumping up from there into the end of the first round in order to take a quarterback like Ty Simpson — and get the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

I think that would be a huge mistake. That's partly because I'm just not all that enamored with Simpson as a QB of the future; there are just too many red flags in his profile, from his physical profile to his inconsistency over the second half of last season at Alabama, to seriously buy him as a franchise guy. But it's also about the Cardinals' other needs — specifically the offensive line, where someone like Francis Mauigoa would do a world of good.

Realistically, Arizona's next quarterback is coming next year, not next weekend. They should be doing whatever they can to make sure that, when he does arrive in the spring of 2027, there's a coherent identity around him.