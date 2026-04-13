The Miami Dolphins are poised to dramatically reshape their roster with seven early-round selections in this year's NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins have a prime chance to kickstart their rebuild in this year's NFL Draft. Through a series of moves, Miami owns seven of the first 100 picks in the draft, including a pair of first-round picks.

Considering how many holes the Dolphins have to fill, many of those players are likely to see the field right away. Here's what Miami's attempt to build a whole new roster through the draft could look like.

Round 1, Pick 11: WR Makai Lemon, USC

USC WR Makai Lemon | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle gone, the Miami Dolphins have arguably the worst receiver situation in the NFL. Offseason additions Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell are fine for depth, but there isn't a guy on the roster who can be a true No. 1. Heck, there's no one I'd be comfortable with as my No. 2 receiver. Luckily, Miami has an easy way to fix that: draft a wide receiver at No. 11 overall.

While I'd rather have Carnell Tate as he profiles better as an outside receiver, the 5-foot-11 Makai Lemon can be Miami's answer in the slot, and despite his size, he has the ability to slide outside if needed.

Lemon is a beast when it comes to making plays after the catch, using his speed to find gaps in the open field and gain extra yardage. His size limits what he can do just a bit, but he can still be a long-term fixture at receiver for the Dolphins.

Round 1, Pick 30: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

EDGE Zion Young | John Reed-Imagn Images

It's not just the offense that needs to be rebuilt in Miami. The defense needs plenty of help as well, both in the front seven and in the secondary. With the No. 30 pick in the draft, the Dolphins have a chance to add a high-end talent at one of those spots.

Missouri edge rusher Zion Young makes a lot of sense here. Young has the body of an elite pass rusher, though his lack of burst has driven him down draft boards a bit.

Still, Young has the strength to go through offensive linemen in his pursuit of the quarterback, even if he doesn't have the foot speed to consistently go around them. The strengths outweigh the weaknesses at this point.

Round 2, Pick 43: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

San Diego State CB Chris Johnson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now to the secondary, where the Dolphins need help. Serious help. We're currently looking at starters Darrell Baker Jr. and Storm Duck, which is not sustainable if you want to be an NFL defense that has the capacity to stop opposing passing attacks.

San Diego State's Chris Johnson is a player whose name I feel like I've heard less and less as the draft process has gone on, but a slight fall could be great news for Miami.

Johnson does a lot of things really well, and he has the versatility to play in any scheme. I'm a little worried about his ability to keep up with some of the top-end speed guys, but he moves and cuts well, which means that unless he's just straight up guarding a vertical route, he should be fine.

Round 3, Pick 75: TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

Georgia TE Oscar Delp | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The current tight end rotation in Miami: Greg Dulcich, Ben Sims, Jalin Conyers, Cole Turner and Zack Kuntz. Show of hands here: how many of you have heard of anyone listed after Dulcich?

It's pretty clear that Miami needs an upgrade at tight end, especially if the team wants to not waste new quarterback Malik Willis. The Dolphins need to learn pretty quickly if Willis is the answer, and adding weapons for him is the best way to do that.

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp has a lot of things going for him. He's a capable run and pass blocker, which can help him get on the field quickly, and he ha the athleticism and speed to be a threat as a receiver down the field.

Round 3, Pick 87: S V.J. Payne, Kansas State

Kansas State SAF V.J. Payne | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Dolphins added Lonnie Johnson Jr. this offseason at safety, but that's not enough to keep them from going after the position at some point in the NFL Draft. Like most positions on the Dolphins roster, it's a spot where they can really use an upgrade.

Kansas State's V.J. Payne has good size and the versatility to line up at various spots in the secondary. He's also a hard hitter who should be able to step in and make plays in the run game.

While he doesn't really do anything at an elite level, Payne is the kind of guy you want to add to a defense, as he's a reliable player who kept getting better across his college career.

Round 3, Pick 90: G Kage Casey, Boise State

Boise State Broncos OL Kage Casey | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami signed former Chargers lineman Jamaree Salyer this offseason to compete for the right guard spot, while 2025 second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea is set to start at left guard despite a really rough rookie season. I'd say that neither player has that spot safe long-term, even if both win the job in 2026.

Adding Boise State guard Kage Casey here would be a good play for the future. While Casey played left tackle with the Broncos, most expect him to move inside in the pros.

While it will probably take a bit for Casey to adjust to a new role at guard, he's a strong player who knows how to use his hands to create leverage, and playing inside can help negate the issue of him lacking foot speed, as he won't be tasked with stopping edge rushers as often. He has the skill to grow into a starter at one of the guard spots by 2027.

Round 3, Pick 94: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One wide receiver probably isn't enough for the Dolphins, especially if that one is a slot guy. The team also needs to look for an outside receiver.

Enter Bryce Lance, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Trey Lance. At 6-foot-3, Lance projects as an outside receiver in the NFL, and his athleticism stands out when you watch his tape. He might need to bulk up a bit to deal with the physicality of NFL corners, but Lance is a good future bet for the Dolphins to take at this spot.

And as I mentioned before, the receiver situation is not great in Miami. Even as a fairly raw prospect who hasn't played against great defenses owing to him playing at the FCS level, he should be able to get playing time as a rookie.

Round 4, Pick 130: OT Austin Barber, Florida

Florida OL Austin Barber | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Alright, we're through the Day 1 and Day 2 picks and are now moving on to guys who would largely be depth options for the Dolphins, though they're still important pieces because Miami could use plenty of depth.

Take Florida's Austin Barber, for example. While Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson are locked in as the starting tackles at the moment, the depth behind them is a serious question. Charlie Heck and Carter Warren, both added this offseason, likely aren't long-term solutions for the backup tackle role.

Barber could be, though. He's a strong blocker who moves fairly well, though he plays a bit too stiff at times and can get out of position. With the right coaching and some time to mature, Barber could be a solid third tackle who can slide in at either spot when needed.

Round 5, Pick 151: QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks QB Taylen Green | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Consider this the "Justin goes off the board" pick of this draft. Quarterback probably isn't a huge need for the Dolphins after signing Malik Willis, but I don't think using a fifth on a player as intriguing as Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is a bad call.

There are major questions about Green's arm, but he tested as one of the most athletically gifted quarterback ever at the NFL Combine. I'd rather try to mold him into something resembling an NFL player than just stick with Quinn Ewers as the backup, because with Green, you can scheme up some interesting usage.

Like, imagine Green doing a little bit of the Taysom Hill thing. I think he's easily capable of being a dynamic weapon, though I don't know if I think his accuracy can be refined enough to make him a threat as a passer. The fifth-round seems like a good time to at least see what he can be.

Round 7, Pick 227: DT Kaleb Proctor, SE Louisiana

Southeastern Louisiana DL Kaleb Proctor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dolphins have 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant at nose tackle and aren't going to be looking to replace him, but I love the idea of Southeastern Louisiana defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor to add depth along the defensive line.

Proctor's biggest issue is that he's undersized for his position. He'll need to add weight to play in the NFL, and whichever team drafts him will need to hope that adding weight doesn't take away from Proctor's best skill, which is his ability to get off the line quickly.

In the seventh round, though, you have to take that risk, because if Proctor can add 30 pounds without losing that explosive first step, the Dolphins will be very, very happy with that result.

Round 7, Pick 238: RB Jam Miller, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide RB Jam Miller | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, the Dolphins have resisted the calls to trade starting running back De'Von Achane. I'd like to go on the record right now that they won't be able to resist that forever, as he's entering the final year of his contract and there should be plenty of teams willing to give up draft assets for him.

I don't hate the rotation of Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II behind him, which is why I'm not advocating for using an earlier pick on a running back, but grabbing one at the end of the draft instead of waiting to look for one as an UDFA seems like a smart move.

Alabama's Jam Miller has been mocked anywhere from the fifth to the seventh round. Assuming he's on the board here, he offers an intriguing mix of speed and between-the-tackles prowess that could earn him a shot at playing time in a post-Achane world.