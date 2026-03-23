Top FCS NFL Draft prospects and their projected landing spots

It can be hard, in the era of NIL, to find small-school players who can make it to the NFL, as many of the top ones will have already transferred to the FBS ranks by the end of their college career. Think Cam Skattebo moving to Arizona State after dominating at Sacramento State, for example.

But there are still some FCS talents who'll hear their name called in the 2026 NFL Draft. The most notable is North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton, but five other players have a good shot as well.

QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the clear No. 1 quarterback in next month's draft. He'll be picked No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, who will move into the 2026 season with the belief they've found their franchise guy.

But beyond Mendoza, there are really no clear future starters in this class. Sure, someone will take a chance on Alabama's Ty Simpson either late in the first or early in the second, but he's far from a sure thing, and the talent drops off even more behind him. At that point, isn't it almost better to just take a risk rather than draft someone with limited upside like Penn State's Drew Allar or Clemson's Cade Klubnik?

Enter Cole Payton, the latest North Dakota State quarterback to emerge as a potential draft riser. The Bison have long been the standard-bearer at the FCS level and have produced a handful of NFL quarterbacks — some good and some ... less good.

Year Player Round Drafted 2025 Cam Miller 6th 2021 Trey Lance 1st 2019 Easton Stick 5th 2016 Carson Wentz 1st

It's not a great list (though a pre-injury Wentz was an MVP candidate), and the hit rate does show how tough it can be for a quarterback from the FCS level to make it in the NFL.

Still, Payton showed he can be a dual-threat quarterback with the Bison, and his ability to make positive plays with his legs will be very useful if he sees an NFL field. He's not the world's greatest athlete, but he has the speed to make things happen. The bigger concern is with his arm.

Watching some of his tape, I'm impressed at times by his ability, especially when he throws on the move, but he was taking a lot of what the defense gave him in college. He doesn't have the same arm talent as, for example, Lance, which is why he's not being talked about as a first-round pick. Payton has to refine some things as far as ball placement and mechanics go if he's going to be successful in the NFL, but a team in need of a quarterback should probably be willing to take a chance.

Potential Landing Spot: New York Jets, pick No. 140

WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) catches the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I know what you're thinking — a North Dakota State player with the last name Lance? He's gotta be related to Trey Lance, right? Correct, as the two are brothers.

But don't let the older Lance's NFL struggles scare you out of liking the younger Lance. For one, the two play very different positions. The difference between FCS-level play and NFL-level play is stark for every position, but it's going to be a little easier for a wide receiver to adapt than it is for a quarterback.

Lance has the kind of size you want in an outside receiver at 6-foot-3, and he's shown a lot of high-level skills across his collegiate career.

Trey Lance's little brother Bryce is a NASTY wide receiver pic.twitter.com/CEjPuntw6t — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 1, 2026

He can use his speed as a vertical threat, and he can use his hands to bring in contested balls. While Lance is mostly an outside receiver, his skill set allows him to succeed when going across the middle, as he can hold on through contact. There's a ton to like about Lance, and the fact that his older brother was a bust at a very different position should definitely not scare you off.

Potential Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans, pick No. 66

DT Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I think it's safe to say that Kaleb Proctor has the skill to be an NFL defensive lineman, but he's also a great example of why a talented player ends up at the FCS level, as he lacks ideal size for the position.

Proctor measured at 291 pounds at the NFL Combine, which is a good 20 or so pounds lighter than you'd really want in a starting defensive tackle. I'm sure he can bulk up more, but the question is whether there will be a point at which adding weight starts to take away from what Proctor does well.

Because a big part of why Proctor succeeds is that he has the ability to get going quickly. He anticipates the snap well and is able to use his quick first step to beat opposing guards. But he was reportedly playing around 280 pounds with the Lions, so if we add 30 more or so to his frame, does that eliminate that quick first step?

That said, he plays at his current weight, won't NFL offensive lineman be able to bully him, nullify his ability to make an impact as a pass rusher? He likely projects as more of a rotational guy than a starter.

Potential Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens, pick No. 174

CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charles Demmings had a strong career with the Lumberjacks, leaving the program as its career leader in passes defender with 35. He also picked off nine passes across his 42 games with the team.

Demmings certainly has the size and athleticism to be a rotational corner in the NFL, and his physicality can help stifle opposing receivers at the point of contact. He can get a bit out of sorts against more athletic receivers, struggling to adjust to quick movements. That will likely hurt his ability to be a starting corner in the NFL, but he certainly has a role, even if that role begins on special teams.

Potential Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs, pick No. 210

LB A.J. Pena, Rhode Island

Defensive standout A.J. Pena brings down Brown's Jordan DeLucia. | David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhode Island linebacker A.J. Pena is coming off back-to-back All-American seasons and finished his Rams career with 38 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and 65.5 tackles for loss.

Pena is undersized for the role he's best at (edge rusher), but he makes up for it with his motor and speed. This is a guy who doesn't quit, someone who will be relentless in his pursuit of the ball carrier.

2026 NFL Draft prospect AJ Peña with the ghost rush. @AjPena21 flashes the inside hand, dips under the blocker’s punch & runs the hoop for the sack.



Pena is a two-time FCS All-American who finished with 38 career sacks for @RhodyFootball! #PassRush #NFLDraft @TRISportAgency pic.twitter.com/0JqTt3AjHd — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) March 17, 2026

The issue is just whether or not that's enough in the modern NFL. Without standout size, he's going to struggle to get through blockers to make an impact in the backfield, so he might be limited to being a thumper who excels in the run game. That's useful, sure, but there are a number of those guys trying to make the league. Pena will have to find a way to differentiate himself in camp.

Potential Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens, pick No. 211

WR Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State

Daniel Sobkowicz was incredibly productive at Illinois State, ending his time there as the program leader in touchdowns and receptions. In addition to his 41 receiving scores, he even recorded three passing touchdowns and one on the ground as well.

Sobkowicz is 6-foot-3 and runs routes well, but a big concern about his ability to be a productive outside receiver at the next level is that he isn't the fastest guy around. Not only does he sometimes struggle to get off the line with burst, but he also lacks the breakaway speed needed to consistently impact the game down the field.

With that said, his ability to bring in contested balls and use his size in the red zone should at least give Sobkowicz a chance to make it in the NFL. He's a smart receiver who can figure out how to fit into any offensive scheme, and his ability to make strong breaks can help him get open even if his foot speed is a concern.

Potential Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins, pick No. 94