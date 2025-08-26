What the NFL preseason taught us about the likely 2026 draft order

Just like that, we’ve gone from missing football to the NFL preseason being over and done in a flash as we now prepare for the start of the 2025-26 regular season. Teams are now in the process of trimming their rosters down to 53 and finalizing their starting lineups for Week 1.

As usual, the preseason was full of storylines and drama, some of which may carry over to Week 1 and beyond. We saw some good, some bad and even a little ugly. Some of what happened in the preseason may help project what some teams do and where they might end up in terms of next year’s NFL Draft. So, let’s take a look now at a few things the preseason taught us in regard to where certain teams may pick in the 2026 draft.

Saints will likely have another top 10 selection in ‘26

We’ve reached the end of the preseason and Saints head coach Kellen Moore still hasn’t made a final decision on who their starting quarterback will be for Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. This competition has come down to Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. Neither has much NFL experience, as Rattler is entering his second year and Shough is a rookie.

Their battle was so intense that neither player was able to separate themselves from the pack which is apparently why Moore is taking his sweet time announcing his decision. For all Dak Prescott’s faults, Moore would probably give up a lot to have the equivalent in NOLA. It honestly doesn’t matter who takes the Saints’ throne as QB1, five wins may be an accomplishment this season.

The Giants roster improved but they’ll still have a high pick

New York has been home to some bad football of late and much of it has been at the hands of the Giants. While they did improve the roster in the offseason especially on defense, their QB situation still leaves much to be desired.

Russell Wilson is long removed from what he once was and Jaxson Dart probably take over the job at some point this season, while Jameis Winston continues to motivate from the sideline. Oh, and Tommy DeVito is still around for the time being. Although Dart is promising and should the Giants’ QB of the future, none of these names ring bells by any means.

Even with some improvements to the roster, don’t be surprised to see the Giants drafting in the top five or six slots in ’26 yet again. Until Dart is ready to take over the huddle, Malik Nabers is the best thing this New York team has going offensively and even with that, he can’t throw passes to himself.

At least 4 of this year’s top 5 could repeat in ‘26

This year’s teams that picked in the top five of the draft have a good chance of repeating this feat for 2026. The New England Patriots are one team some pundits believe could improve enough under the watch of new head coach and former linebacker, Mike Vrabel, to get them out of that top five selection range.

As for the Titans, Browns, Jaguars and Giants, that top five may be calling their names again. Some feel the Jags could improve under a new regime led by head coach Liam Coen, with Mr. Do-it-all Travis Hunter now on the team. The AFC South isn’t the stoutest division but if they can’t get more out of Trevor Lawrence then the Jags might be headed for another four-win campaign.

Tennessee looks to be rolling with a rookie QB in Cam Ward and Cleveland still doesn’t have a clue. When 20-year-old, Joe Flacco is still your best option, it’s going to be a long season whether he stays upright or not. Obviously, nothing is set in stone, but if I were a betting man, I might place a few bucks on at least four of these teams landing top five picks in the NFL Draft one more time.