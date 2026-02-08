Fansided

What time is the Puppy Bowl? How to watch the cutest Super Bowl Sunday tradition

Make sure you don't miss the ultimate palette cleanser with the Puppy Bowl 2026.
By Cody Williams
Puppy Bowl
Puppy Bowl | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sure, the Super Bowl is great — but starting off your Super Bowl Sunday afternoon with the Puppy Bowl is the only way that real ones go about their business. It's the ultimate event of cuteness and good vibes, especially considering that all of the dogs competing in the Puppy Bowl are up for adoption in various parts of the world. And while nothing will ever fully compete with the Super Bowl in terms of popularity, the pure wholesomeness of the Puppy Bowl makes it feel that much better.

And really, what else are you going to do with your time leading up to the Super Bowl that's better than the Puppy Bowl? Watching Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff is easily the best use of your hours leading up to the Big Game. But you want to be sure not to miss a second of the action, so let's dive into when the 2026 Puppy Bowl starts, and everything fans need to know in order to watch this year's event.

What time does the Puppy Bowl 2026 start? Full broadcast information

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 8
  • Start Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
  • TV Info: Animal Planet
  • Announcers: Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks
  • Streaming: HBO Max

The Puppy Bowl will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 8 with the broadcast being featured on Animal Planet and Discovery networks. That also means that the event, which will be the 22nd time that the Puppy Bowl has been played, will be streaming via a paid subscription on HBO Max, which should help viewers be able to watch no matter where they are. It also gives fans a good buffer with 4.5 hours from the start of this event to kickoff of the Super Bowl.

One of the great things that the Puppy Bowl does, as well, is to add to the fun-loving nature of the event. Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks being such well-known sports media personalities but signing up to do the Puppy Bowl broadcast is just plain awesome, and makes the event that much more fun. They've learned a lot over the years, and this is clearly one of those spots.

Puppy Bowl rosters: Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff and adoption information

Puppy Bowl 2026
Puppy Bowl 2026 | Helen Comer / The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team Ruff Roster

Dog Name (Breed)

Location (If Available)

Shelter Info (If Available)

Miss Coco (American Staffordshire Terrier / Chow Chow)

Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Humane Society of the British Virgin Islands

Brulée (Boston Terrier / French Bulldog)

Troy, VA

Green Dogs Unleashed

Button (Boston Terrier / Beagle)

Buffalo, NY

Nickel City Canine Rescue

Litchi (French Bulldog / American Staffordshire Terrier)

Los Angeles, CA

Angel City Pit Bulls

Rupaw (Boston Terrier)

Smyrna, GA

Bosley's Place

Lobster Roll (Bulldog / Border Collie)

Westbrook, ME

Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland

Carrie Pawshaw (American Eskimo Dog / Norwegian Elkhound)

Pittsburgh, PA

Paws Across Pittsburgh

Oscar (Toy Poodle)

West Chester, PA

Phoenix Animal Rescue

Asiago

Avro

Barker Playfield

Basil

Baxter

Bee

Bella Rose

Bianca

Boopsie

Brooke

Carolina

Chai

Charlie

Clementine

Dan

Dandelion

Derby

Devon-tails Smith

Dottie

Duke Snugglebug

Eleanor

Felix

Foggy

Foxy

Gold Nugget

Itsy

Knick Knack

Kol

Lander

Levi

Lin

Miso

Monica

Nova

Poppy

Princess Hattie

Queso

Raquel

Remy

Roly

Rosie

Sabrina

Sadie

Sandy

Shirley

Shishi

Silas

Sugar

Tostada

Vanilla Bean

Vernon

Team Fluff Roster

Dog Name (Breed)

Location (If Available)

Shelter Info (If Available)

Benito (Siberian Husky / Chihuahua)

New York, NY

The Sato Project

Fudge (Pomeranian / Chihuahua)

Los Angeles, CA

SPCALA

Cheesecake (Shih Tzu / Miniature Schnauzer)

St. Louis, MO

Humane Society of Missouri

Wynona (Miniature American Shepherd / Shih Tzu)

Louisville, KY

Kentucky Humane Society

Josh Howlin' (Beagle / American Pitt Bull Terrier)

Buffalo, NY

Buddy's Second Chance Rescue

Chappell Bone (Pembroke Welse Corgi)

St. Cloud, FL

Florida Little Dog Rescue

Showgirl (Chow Chow / Rottweiler)

Louisville, KY

Kentucky Humane Society

Rhett (Basset Hound)

Mishawaka, IN

Homeward Bound

Albi

Amelia

Anson

Apple

Atticus

Auggie

Baguette

Betsy

Boba

Cash

Cinnamon

Cookie

Cricket

Dumpling

Ellis

Evelyn

Fairy

Finch

Grasshopper

Jill

Juana

Juno

Leo

Lewis

Lilah

Luna

Macadamia

Margot

Maverick

Meeko

Mia Muffin

Misty

Mutt Snifford

Niklaus

Nix

Ozzy

Paddy

Paris

Patch

Pickles

Polly

Riley

Slugger

Strawberry

Summer

Suzy

Teddy

Teigan

Teton

Tiny

Travis

Truffle

Twiggy

Twilight Barkle

Violet

Winnie

There are obviously some phenomenal names among the puppies that fit right into the Super Bowl theme of the Puppy Bowl and the week as a whole. Mutt Snifford might miss the mark slightly, but Josh Howlin' is incredible work. And we even have what appears to be a Bad Bunny shoutout with Benito. It's also wonderful that we get to see some adorable special needs puppies who get to participate and potentially be adopted as a result of this event.

In that same light, one thing that the Puppy Bowl has done in recent years is to also include senior dogs who are available for adoption. As we know, senior dogs are exponentially less likely to get adopted than puppies, so it's a beautiful thing that the network and organizers of the Puppy Bowl are doing in order to try and see these older dogs get adopted.

Here's a look at the roster of Senior Dogs.

Senior Dog Roster

Dog Name

Boomer

Caddie

Charlotte

Daisy

Emmie

Gazpacho

Jodi

Matthew

Melvin

Mooney

Pugsley

Starlight

Tiki

Willie

Again, this all goes to show that, not only is the Puppy Bowl providing maximum cuteness for viewers and fans to enjoy, but it's all done in the name of a terrific cause to try and help humane societies spark more adoptions. It doesn't get any better than that, and there's really, truly no better way to get your Super Bowl Sunday started than this.

