Who did Drake bet on in Super Bowl 60? One fan base should be on high alert

In recent years, Drake has become most prominently known for two things: Getting roasted by Kendrick Lamar and putting awful juju on any and every sports team he tries to get behind. By now, fans are no doubt familiar with the "Drake Curse" — a phenomenon that's affected everything from Alabama football to Johnny Manziel to Duke basketball to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Blue Jays, all of which have seen tragedy befall them after getting a public shout-out from Drizzy.

Alas, shooters shoot, and despite all that carnage in his wake Drake continues to throw his support behind teams and athletes in every sport. And that goes double for the Super Bowl, an event the rapper has been known to get hype for in the past. So, naturally, fans are looking to see if Drake has made his pick ahead of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots — mostly so they can do the opposite.

Who did Drake pick to win Super Bowl 60?

We'd like to apologize to greater New England: Unfortunately, Drake has backed the Pats on Sunday, posting a $1 million bet on Drake Maye and Co. to his Instagram account.

It's a bold choice on his part, considering that the Patriots enter the big game as -4.5-point underdogs to Seattle (and +195 on the moneyline). But hey, maybe hey knows something the rest of us don't; maybe he thinks Milton Williams and New England's defensive front can wreak havoc on the weak points of the Seahawks' young offensive line and force some turnovers from Sam Darnold. Or maybe he has more money than he knows what to do with and just went with the opportunity for a bigger payout just to feel something for a fleeting few hours. Who can say for sure?

Whatever the case, though, the die has been cast. Drake is now pulling for the Patriots on Sunday night, a prospect that likely sends a chill up the spine of every football fan in New England. But we come bearing some (relatively) good news: While the Drake Curse got started for a reason, the tide appears to have shifted of late, and this might not be such bad news for the Pats after all.

Are the Patriots doomed to the Drake Curse? Not so fast

Far be it from us to defend Drake under any circumstances, but it must be said that the Drake Curse has taken some hits in recent years. Not only did the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title in 2019 with Drake sitting courtside, but he may have actively helped will Kawhi Leonard's game-winning shot in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semis through the net by donning Sixers shorts (and thereby deploying the reverse jinx). And while he sat out last year's big game (at least publicly), he did correctly back the Kansas City Chiefs in their win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LXVIII.

A couple good calls does not a hot streak make, and of course it's worth noting that plenty of teams that Drake has rode for in the recent past (like the 2024 Dallas Cowboys, who promptly got annihilated by the Green Bay Packers at home in the playoffs) have crashed and burned. But there's plenty of proof that teams can overcome whatever dark magic he lays at their feet, should they be sound of mind and pure of heart. No pressure, Drake Maye.