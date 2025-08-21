Why the Chris Godwin injury bombshell only gives Falcons and Panthers so much hope

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the upcoming NFL campaign as considerable betting favorites to win the NFC South. Little stands between them and a fifth consecutive division crown in the eyes of oddsmakers. That's probably an accurate assessment, though it's at least up for debate following the latest health update on star wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Tampa Bay reportedly plans to activate Godwin from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, albeit with a catch. The team is beginning the "ramp-up process for games, [but] not to immediately play in them." It's "unlikely" we see the 29-year-old before October, which raises the question: What does this mean for the Buccaneers?

Sources: Buccaneers plan to activate WR Chris Godwin off the Physically Unable to Perform list and have him on their 53-man roster to start the season, but only to begin his ramp-up process for games, not to immediately play in them. Godwin still is unlikely to play until October… pic.twitter.com/zGaaVeTRYc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2025

Virtually everyone has the Bucs written in Sharpie atop their projected 2025 NFC South standings. Does the uncertainty surrounding Godwin open the door for the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers? Sorry, New Orleans Saints fans, this conversation doesn't concern y'all.

Does latest Chris Godwin injury update gives Falcons, Panthers chance to dethrone Buccaneers in NFC South?

In short, no, Godwin's situation isn't enough for the Falcons or Panthers to swoop in and supplant the Bucs. Tampa Bay is equipped to withstand his absence even after losing promising second-year pro Jalen McMillan to a scary neck injury. That's because they spent a first-round pick on former Ohio State standout Emeka Egbuka, who appears primed to make an immediate impact.

Godwin has been working back from a gruesome dislocated ankle that he suffered in Week 7 of last year. It required two surgeries, including a "minor" clean-up procedure this spring that caught many outside of the organization by surprise. The Bucs are "pleased with his recovery" despite it sounding like he won't be anywhere near 100 percent anytime soon. Nevertheless, maybe Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans not posing a legitimate threat to Tampa Bay is factoring into the rehab timeline.

None of the non-Bucs NFC South squads have a .500 or better expected win total. The Falcons are the closest ones at 8.5 games, yet them going under that number is the more favored outcome. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is a near pick 'em to reach double-digit victories, highlighting the clear gap between them and their inferior counterparts.

As great as Godwin is, the Bucs showed us they can keep the ship afloat in his stead in 2024. They averaged 29.9 points per contest with the versatile slot weapon in the lineup from Weeks 1-7 compared to 29.3 sans him from Weeks 8-18. Now, with Egbuka stepping in, they're ready to keep the machine going.