NHL Power Rankings: 4 top trade deadline targets after NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL trade deadline of March 7 is rapidly approaching. There were no trades during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The thrilling tournament ended with an overtime win for Canada over the United States. Now, it’s back to regular season hockey, where teams are getting closer to their hopes of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As the deadline draws nearer, playoff contenders will close in on their trade targets to improve their rosters for a 'win now' mode. Teams that are hanging around in striking distance of the wild card race may decide to hold on to their trade chips. For teams that are rebuilding, it’s all about looking to the future by acquiring draft picks and young players.

There are plenty of top names in the league reportedly on the trade block. Intriguing trade rumors will continue to swirl until the deadline. Which players are top trade deadline targets?

4. Brock Nelson

Brock Nelson is a name that keeps coming up in trade target conversations. The 33-year-old has been a lifelong New York Islander, but his time with the team could come to an end. Nelson is having a down year and his performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off wasn’t the strongest or most noticeable, but he is still a valuable center. He would be a solid middle-six addition with veteran leadership.

The Islanders are clinging to playoff hopes, so the organization may decide not to trade Nelson in favor of trying to make a run with the current group. What’s best for the team’s future, though, is to trade him. Trading Nelson is tricky because of his 16-team no-trade clause. But he’s a pending unrestricted free agent, and the Islanders risk losing him for nothing if he walks this summer.

Whether or not Nelson is traded may come down to how the Islanders fare in their next five games and whether he is willing to waive his no-trade clause if they want to send him to a team on that list. Rumors have Nelson linked to the Minnesota Wild. As a Minnesota native, this move could bring him back to his home state. Other fits could be the Dallas Stars or Toronto Maple Leafs.

3. Dylan Cozens

Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens has been on the trade board this season. What makes Cozens so appealing is he’s only 24-years-old with a lot of potential, and he’s in the second year of a seven-year contract. Cozens has the potential to score 30 goals in a season at his best. Considering his age, the ceiling could still go up.

It seems that Cozens could benefit from a change of scenery. He’s had two down years in a row after a stellar season in 2022-23. Sometimes, a move is necessary for a struggling player with a lot of potential to regain form.

The Sabres are dead last in the Eastern Conference. The organization has been trying to figure it out for a long time, with failing to make the playoffs for 13 years. A lot of teams are looking at the Sabres when trying to make a move. Some teams that could be a fit are the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks. Cozens is a player they’ll only want to give up for the right price.

2. Bowen Byram

Bowen Byram is another name on the Sabres that’s floating around. The 23-year-old defenseman has a high offensive upside and playmaking ability with room to grow on defense. He has the potential to be a solid two-way player. Although they might not be actively shopping Byram, he makes sense as a trade chip.

Byram is in line to become an RFA this summer and still has three years left of RFA eligibility. Depending on other moves, the Sabres may not have the cap space to pay him what he should get in his next contract. Buffalo probably cannot keep both Byram and Owen Power, who have similar roles. If Power is traded instead, they could sign Byram to a long-term deal.

As the trade deadline gets closer, the Sabres have some decisions to make about multiple trade chips. Byram is someone who may find himself on a new team soon. Some teams that could be interested in him include the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and Flames.

Keep an eye on these four players ahead of the trade deadline.

1. Mikko Rantanen

It’s extremely unusual, but after Mikko Rantanen was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes last month, it’s possible that he’s back on the trade block again. Rantanen and the Hurricanes are not close to an extension. Elliotte Friedman reported that the Hurricanes offered Rantanen a "nine-digit" deal. The 28-year-old winger hasn’t yet accepted or turned it down.

Stanley Cup contenders often pick up rentals before the trade deadline to strengthen their team for a Cup run. So what makes this situation different? Carolina just dealt with this last season with Jake Guentzel. Pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade two years in a row and coming up empty for the long-term would be a hard pill to swallow. They gave up Jack Drury, Martin Necas and two draft picks to obtain Rantanen. According to Pierre LeBrun, they’re not actively shopping him. But would they entertain a trade if a proposal arises?

Rantanen might prefer to test free agency. If that’s the case, the Canes may end up missing out again. If they don’t agree to an extension soon, they may look to see what they could get for him before the deadline. The Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings are potential fits.