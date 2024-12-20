Nick Saban fires shot at NIL donors that shows ex-Alabama HC lost his fastball
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, though he hasn’t quite said it this way, hates NIL. And his latest remarks made it clear he never would have survived in this modern age of recruiting. That said, he said something that makes a lot of sense. But it is also misleading.
During an appearance during The Pat McAfee Show, Saban voiced his concerns about the fan base getting involved with donating to NIL collectives. Essentially, he said it doesn’t make much sense for a fan to invest in a player who could only be at the school for a year.
And yes, from that perspective I see where he’s coming from. But I also think he’s not quite understanding the impact of the collective itself.
When you invest in those collectives, it’s not about paying for specific players but investing in the fund itself to get the best players you can. Saban still has the traditional perspective of players and the fan base building a bond over the course of a collegiate career.
That’s not how college athletics work anymore, unfortunately. I think the question needs to be, how important is being competitive?
Nick Saban’s latest remarks about NIL donations sheds light on an outdated thought process
Back when Saban was in his prime, all he needed to do was sell a player on a dream of winning a national championship, joining a winning tradition and the potential to have a lengthy NFL career. That doesn’t mean much anymore.
Which is fine, but it also means his perspective on NIL is tone deaf to the landscape of college athletics now. Yes, I agree NIL donors shouldn’t invest if they’re investing in specific players.
“I mean, how would you feel if you gave $500,000 to your program and it was to play certain players, and those players all left after one year?” Saban said in the Pat McAfee Show, per 247 Sports. “You'd say, 'I don't know if I'm going to continue to do this.'"
And I think that’s where the confusion is. I think fans should invest in the NIL collectives if they want the team to remain competitive. That’s the name of the game now.
Most fans don’t know which players are on their team nowadays and sure that’s a problem in itself – a discussion for another time. But whether you know who the players are or not, wouldn’t you rather those players be the best ones you can get?
NIL has ruined what tradition in college sports, specifically college football means. Lifelong fandom isn’t enough to go to the school you grew up watching. And just because you start somewhere, doesn’t mean that’s where it ends.
This is what college sports, the transfer portal and NIL look like now. You have to have the money to be competitive. So yeah, Saban is right, why would you invest in a player that isn’t going to be around?
But wouldn’t you invest in it if you knew it was your best chance to keep that winning tradition alive?