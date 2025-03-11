Nikola Jokic says what voters are thinking about MVP race between him and SGA

The 2024-25 MVP race has been one of the tightest in recent memory, coming down to two players who have dominated the league all season: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

Whether you’re Team Shai or Team Jokic, the battle has been so close that even fans are struggling to decide who is more deserving. After last night’s rematch between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, even Jokic himself seemed unsure.

“This is my third or fourth year in a row so … I’m really … I can’t control it … I will say I think I’m playing the best basketball of my life, so if that’s enough, it’s enough. If not, the guy deserves it. He’s really amazing.”

Jokic is no stranger to MVP honors, having won three of the past four seasons, including back-to-back awards in 2023 and 2024. Statistically, nobody in the league is having a better season, as he’s putting up absurd numbers:

28.9 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 10.5 APG,

Career-high 43 percent from 3

Leads the Nuggets in four of the five major statistical categories

Recently recorded the first 30-20-20 triple-double in NBA history against the Suns

If dominance is the criteria, Jokic checks every box. But SGA is making a serious case of his own.

The rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander is on the hunt for his first MVP and has left no doubt that he belongs in the conversation. After finishing second in voting last year, many felt he should have won due to OKC’s surprising rise to the No. 1 seed in the West. This season, he has only strengthened that argument.

32.7 PPG, 6.2 APG, 5.1 RPG

Elite 52.5/37.3/90.0 shooting splits

Four 50-point games already

Thunder lead the Western Conference by 11 games

No team besides the Cleveland Cavaliers has been close to matching OKC’s success. But this race isn’t just about wins — it’s about the new face of the NBA.

The face of the league debate

One of the biggest narratives surrounding this year’s MVP race isn’t just about numbers — it’s about who will define the NBA’s next era.

For years, the league has searched for a new face to carry the mantle. Winning MVP doesn’t automatically make someone that guy, as factors like charisma, playstyle, and marketability come into play.

Jokic, despite his dominance, has a laid-back personality and plays the game with a nonchalant ease that makes basketball seem almost secondary to him. His unflashy approach hasn’t hindered his success, but it has made some question whether he’s the right player to be the league’s biggest star.

SGA, on the other hand, oozes superstar appeal. He’s a high-scoring, electric guard who plays with swagger and style, embodying the energy of the modern NBA. While many acknowledge that Jokic is the better all-around player, sometimes the league needs a fresh face to keep the narrative exciting.

Jokic’s reign vs. SGA’s moment

The past four years have belonged to Nikola Jokic, a stretch that includes three MVPs, an NBA Championship, and a Finals MVP. The question is whether his dominance continues or if SGA can break through and deliver OKC its first MVP winner since Kevin Durant in 2014.

With just weeks left in the season, the battle remains as close as ever. No matter who takes home the trophy, this MVP race has delivered one of the best duels in recent history.