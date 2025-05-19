Nikola Jokić sends post-Game 7 message every Nuggets fan can relate to

The Denver Nuggets embarked on one of their toughest playoff journeys to date, battling through a grueling seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers before coming up just short in the second round against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After suffering a crushing 93-125 loss in Game 7, Nikola Jokić was asked about his expectations heading into the offseason and how it might differ from previous years. His response? Exactly what every Nuggets fan was thinking after the final buzzer:

“The next couple of days is gonna be a lot of beer probably.”

Nikola Jokić's recipe for getting over Game 7 loss: 'A lot of beer probably'

Unfortunately for Denver, cracks appeared in a lineup that looked noticeably different compared to last season’s, ultimately falling short when it mattered most. Despite a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a month, Aaron Gordon gave it his all in Game 7, contributing eight points and 11 rebounds. Christian Braun, who stepped into a starting role after serving as the sixth man, delivered 19 points on 50% shooting, offering a needed offensive boost.

However, the supporting cast failed to live up to postseason expectations. Jamal Murray, looking to solidify his role as the second option alongside Jokić, averaged 20.7 points in the second round but shot just 30.6% from three. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr., battling a significant shoulder injury, managed only 9.4 points per game while shooting under 40% from both the field and beyond the arc throughout both rounds. Additionally, Russell Westbrook’s attempt to recapture his MVP form fell short, marred by poor shooting and limited effectiveness in the series’ crucial moments.

Even Nuggets fans couldn’t have predicted that the team would make it this far, especially after the firing of former head coach Michael Malone just weeks before the postseason. Now, with the offseason officially underway, big changes are expected if the Nuggets hope to recapture their 2023 NBA Championship form.

One key concern is Zeke Nnaji, who, despite being on the payroll for $8 million annually, averaged just 5.0 minutes per game during the playoffs. Russell Westbrook’s future as the sixth man is also uncertain, as he faces a player option that could lead him to the open market. Meanwhile, questions about Jamal Murray’s consistency will inevitably arise as he prepares to enter the first year of his $208 million contract extension, especially with the bench needing significant upgrades.

As the dust settles, everything will be scrutinized. But for now, Nuggets fans should take a moment, catch their breath, and do what Nikola Jokić plans to do — besides watching racehorses: drink some beer.