Nuggets panic meter: OKC Thunder one win away from eliminating Denver

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s come-from-behind win in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets showcased the relentless brand of basketball fans have come to expect all season — battling adversity and defying widespread doubts.

Through three quarters, the Nuggets had won every period, building an eight-point lead heading into the final 12 minutes. It seemed as though Denver would steal a game on the road and carry that momentum back home, but what followed was a collapse that even head coach David Adelman didn’t anticipate.

Eleven missed threes, five missed shots inside the perimeter, and a porous three-point defense led the Nuggets to score just 19 points in the fourth quarter. Unable to respond offensively, Denver now finds itself down 3-2 in the series, leaving fans with one pressing question: Is it time to panic?

Nuggets Panic Meter: 8

Whenever a team is on the brink of elimination, there’s reason to worry. For the Nuggets, that concern is magnified by their heavy reliance on Nikola Jokic — not just as a facilitator but as a primary scorer. Take his wild, one-legged turnaround three-pointer over the 7’1” Chet Holmgren in the fourth quarter — a shot most players wouldn’t dream of taking, yet Jokic makes it look routine. His ability to deliver game-winning plays has kept Denver competitive, but the same can’t be said for the rest of the roster.

NIKOLA JOKIC



Since his breakout Game 3 performance, Michael Porter Jr. has combined for just five points over Games 4 and 5. Russell Westbrook, who provides energy off the bench, hasn’t scored in double digits since Game 2. Meanwhile, Christian Braun, typically reliable alongside Jamal Murray, is shooting 33.3% from the field and just 25.8% from beyond the arc. These aren’t just statistical anomalies — they represent missed opportunities that are costing Denver in key moments.

In the fourth quarter of Game 5, Jokic was the only Nugget to score a field goal, aside from a meaningless Jamal Murray layup with 44 seconds remaining. Jokic finished the night with 44 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists on 68% shooting, yet his solo effort wasn’t enough. Denver looked fatigued and seemed to hope that one player could carry their postseason hopes.

What’s the solution?

Play with aggression. The Nuggets need to remember that the playoffs are a grind. They’ve been in this position before — up 3-2 against the Clippers, who forced a Game 7, only to see Denver dominate at home to advance. Though the Thunder now hold the advantage, Denver has one more opportunity on their home court this Thursday night.

It’s not just about Jokic being himself; the entire roster needs to step up and believe they can pull through. Oklahoma City will come out strong, eager to close the series, but the Nuggets must counter that energy with their own. One team will move on, and the other will face an offseason of questions. For the Nuggets, keeping panic at bay will be crucial.