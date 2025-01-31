NWSL news: USWNT fullback Nighswonger transfers to Arsenal, Denver officially announced as 16th franchise and more
For the second time in the January window, a key piece to the U.S. Women's National Team's future success has made the move away from the National Women's Soccer League to England's Women's Super League.
Fresh off Naomi Girma's move to Chelsea, fellow USWNT defender Jenna Nighswonger is also now set to make London her new home. However, Nighswonger will be plying her trade in the northern part of England's capital as the newest member of Arsenal's defensive line. The north London outfit officially announced the transfer on Thursday, successfully negotiating terms with NJ/NY Gotham FC. As part of the agreement, a reported fee of $100,000 will be allocated to New Jersey.
Nighswonger, the 2023 NWSL Rookie of the Year, spent her first two seasons as a professional with Gotham FC. As a member of the Northeast side, the Florida State product tallied seven goal contributions (four goals and three assists) across 45 regular season outings. Unlike anyone in an Arsenal kit as of late, the 24-year-old has been a part of a league-winning side -- the 2023 Gotham team that miraculously completed the last-to-first narrative.
She is also an emerging force on Emma Hayes' national team. Nighswonger, who made her first senior international appearance in December 2023, has recorded 18 caps to date -- five of which came off the bench at the Paris Olympics.
As someone who is under 25 years of age, there is plenty of room to grow as an offensive-minded defensive asset. The 2022 ACC Tournament MVP predominantly sees time at the left back position, the opposite flank where her new club teammate Emily Fox tends to operate.
Katie McCabe, the Irish international, has seen the most time for the Gunners this season at left back. Realistically though, how much longer can the 29-year-old play a full 90 minutes? Renée Slegers is going to need depth in that position going forward. Nighswonger fills that role perfectly. Far from being just a depth signing, Arsenal's new No. 22 is a budding talent who offers minimal drop-off in quality compared to McCabe or even Australian defender Steph Catley.
In two to three years, we could be talking about this incoming as an absolute steal, especially for the price tag that Arsenal managed to acquire her at.
NWSL news: Denver officially awarded the NWSL's 16th franchise, set to begin play in the 2026 campaign
Folks, women's soccer in the Mile High City has arrived. On Thursday, the news of Denver becoming the 16th NWSL outfit was confirmed. The club, which has yet to nail down a name, is slated to enter the league in 2026 alongside the team with the league's lamest name -- BOS Nation FC.
A Colorado-based investment group led by IMA (Investment Management Associates) Financial Chair & CEO Robert Cohen paid a remarkable fee of $110 million -- $57 million more than Boston Unity Soccer Partners put down. Talk about an investment in female sports. It's the largest amount paid for a women's sports franchise in United States history.
“Denver is one of the best sports cities in the United States and we are thrilled to bring professional women’s soccer to Colorado,” said Cohen, the club's controlling owner. “We believe that bringing NWSL to Denver will be impactful and transformative. Our goal is to work closely with Denver’s diverse communities to build a club that will operate with integrity and excellence from day one. We look forward to collaborating with our community to make Denver NWSL an inclusive and special club that all of Colorado can rally behind.”
Adding onto this, the club is also finishing up plans to construct a purpose-built stadium and performance facility especially tailored toward female athletes. It's safe to say, given Jessica Berman's emphasis on the importance of facilities, that this played a large role in Denver winning the bid.
Denver won the bid ahead of attempts from two cities in Ohio -- Cincinnati and Cleveland. It'll be the city's first professional women's sports franchise since the infamous Colorado Xplosion of the now-defunct American Basketball League. The team boosted several noteworthy players, including the 2001 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Debbie Black, and member of the New York Liberty Ring of Honor, Crystal Robinson. Unfortunately, the team only lasted from 1996 to 1998.
While the crest and team name are something we'll find out in due time, it's interesting to see Denver lean toward green as the main color -- a similar shade to Boston. With it being more of a deeper green, we'd assume that the name is going to line up with something along the lines of nature. Here's hoping the people in Colorado think through their decision before making it public, unlike that city in New England.
Click here to take in the full press conference unveiling the team (highly recommend).
NWSL news: KC Current adds attacking depth, bringing in NC Courage forward Haley Hopkins by way of a trade
For Vlatko Andonovski and the Kansas City Current, this is a sneaky good piece of business. The Midwest side brought in Haley Hopkins, an attacker from Newport Beach, California, via trade with the North Carolina Courage on Thursday afternoon. KC sent $50,000 in intra-league transfer funds in the other direction, helping offset some of what North Carolina spent to bring in Jaedyn Shaw from San Diego Wave FC.
Hopkins, who was selected 11th overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft, departs the Courage after two seasons where she saw a little over 1,800 minutes. The University of Virginia product amassed four goals and two assists in Courage colors, with half of the production coming last season. Most of her minutes throughout a much improved sophomore campaign came on the left wing, a position Temwa Chawinga mostly occupied for KC last year. Hopkins provides a unique contrast to Chawinga and can flex into the nine or even slide out to the right wing if need be.
“We are very excited to bring a player of Haley’s caliber into our organization,” said head coach and sporting director Andonovski. “She is an established player in the NWSL with a diverse attacking skillset that will strengthen our forward group.”
NC didn't use Hopkins much at the tail end of the 2024 season, likely hinting toward this move. Also, the Hannah Betfort addition made minutes even more difficult to come by for Hopkins in NC. Her value is much greater in Kansas City, a team that saw two attackers -- Bia Zaneratto and Alex Pfeiffer -- conclude 2024 on the season-ending injury list. Hopkins is expected to provide crucial depth for Andonovski, who might be missing Zaneratto or Pfeiffer for longer than many may think.