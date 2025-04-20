OKC Thunder's explosive Game 1 came with one looming problem

Entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder have everything to prove. Can they hold up against playoff-proven teams? Will their lack of experience show under pressure? And who, if anyone, will rise as their unexpected difference-maker?

Judging by Game 1, those questions might already have answers. The Thunder throttled the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half, jumping out to a 68-36 lead while forcing Memphis into a brutal 10 percent clip from three. OKC’s top-three offense, defense, and net rating from the regular season didn’t just carry over — it overwhelmed.

But this wasn’t just about stats — it was about execution. Isaiah Hartenstein came out scorching, dropping 14 points in the first half. Jalen Williams matched him with 14 of his own. Off the bench, Aaron Wiggins hit three threes and tallied 11 points in just nine minutes. And Alex Caruso? A wild +30 in the box score — the highest of any player with meaningful minutes.

Thunder fans had every reason to enjoy their Sunday. This wasn’t just a win — it was a dismantling. But lost in the fireworks was one name: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Should Thunder fans be concerned about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

SGA finished the first half with just nine points on a cold 2-of-10 shooting, including 1-of-6 from deep. As usual, he found his way to the line, where most of his production came — the same formula that’s fueled his MVP-caliber year. Still, it didn’t look like the same Shai we saw across 82 games.

And maybe that’s fine. Maybe against an injury-riddled Memphis squad, Shai doesn’t need to be Superman. But his slow start shouldn’t be dismissed — especially when the MVP race is still breathing. The difference between him and Nikola Jokic may come down to how the postseason plays out.

Yes, the MVP is technically a regular-season award. But we all know better — deep playoff runs tilt perception. Jokic’s 29.6 points, 12.7 boards, and 10.2 assists make history. And in his own Game 1 win, he had with 13 points, four boards, and four assists at halftime. Solid. Efficient. In control.

SGA and Jokic play different roles — that’s not up for debate. But when the spotlight hits this bright, it’s not just about numbers — it’s about command. Jokic looks like the center of the universe. Shai, for now, looks like he’s warming up. In a game that showed two extremes, both players finished with very different stat lines. Jokic’s effortless control versus SGA’s shooting struggles are just the beginning of a long conversation going forward.

The Thunder sent a loud message with their Game 1 blowout. But how far they go — and how real Shai’s MVP case is — will be judged not by one dominant half, but by how their star closes the show.

Game 1? Handled. SGA? Still waiting.