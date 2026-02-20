Team USA could make Olympic hockey history with men's and women's dual gold

Team USA’s men’s and women’s hockey teams have never won gold at the same Winter Olympics. But the opportunity is there in 2026. After the U.S. women defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime on Thursday, the American men now have a chance to complete a historic Olympic double when they face Canada in Sunday’s gold medal game. If they win, it would mark the first time both U.S. hockey programs captured gold at the same Winter Olympics.

Every Olympic gold medal winner in men’s and women’s hockey since 1998

Women's ice hockey competition was introduced in the Winter Olympics back in 1998 in Nagano, Japan. Below are every men's and women's ice hockey gold medal winners since 1998.

Year Men's Winner Women's Winner 1998 Czech Republic United States 2002 Canada Canada 2006 Sweden Canada 2010 Canada Canada 2014 Canada Canada 2018 Olympic Athletes from Russia United States 2022 Finland Canada 2026 TBD United States

The United States hold the distinction of being the first country to win a gold medal in women's ice hockey, as they defeated Canada 3-1 in 1998.

While the United States have not won dual gold medals in the same Winter Olympics, the Canadian men's and women's hockey teams did so three times, in 2002, 2010 and 2014. It goes to show just how dominant Canada's hockey teams were in the 2000s and 2010s.

The closest Team USA has come to dual gold

That would be at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada. In the men's hockey tournament, the United States almost secured an upset victory over Canada, as they forced overtime on a late game-tying goal by former New Jersey Devils forward Zach Parise with 24 seconds remaining in regulation. But in overtime, Sidney Crosby scored what was dubbed "the Golden Goal" to secure the 3-2 victory and win the gold medal on home ice.

That year, the United State's women's team faced off against Canada's women's team in the gold medal match. The United States defeated Sweden 10-1 in the semifinals, while Canada shut out Finland 5-0. Unfortunately for Team USA, they faced a similar outcome as Finland, as Canada defeated them 2-0 to clinch their third gold medal.

Has Canada vs. USA ever happened in both men's and women's gold medal games in the same year?

In 2010, both gold medal games in men's and women's ice hockey featured USA and Canada. Canada clinched gold in both matchups, much to the chagrin of the United States. But there was another dual USA vs. Canada gold medal matchup, and that was in 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the men's tournament, the United States secured their spot in the gold medal game after a 3-2 win over Russia. Canada, meanwhile, defeated Belarus 7-1 to clinch their spot. In the gold medal game, Canada defeated the United States 5-2, after Jarome Iginla and Joe Sakic both scored two goals each.

In the women's tournament, the United States defeated Sweden 4-0 in the semifinals, while Canada beat Finland 7-3. In the gold medal game, Canada picked up the 3-2 victory over the United States despite a late comeback attempt by the team wearing red, white and blue.