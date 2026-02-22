Team USA won its first gold medal since 1980 against Canada on Sunday. Despite a barrage by the Canadians in the second and third periods, the Americans withstood 40-plus shots thanks to the efforts of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Once the gold medal game went to overtime, it was anyone's to win, as the 3-on-3 product lends itself to randomness. Jack Hughes had his moment, scoring a golden goal Canadian Sidney Crosby himself will one day tip his cap to.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA'S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/4foFDOri53 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Hughes' golden moment has American hockey fans wanting more, just as the 4 Nations Face-Off did in early 2025. While Canada and the United States have a rematch in sight, we'll have to wait a bit longer than expected.

When do the United States and Canada play again?

Sidney Crosby of Canada. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Unless there is a friendly tournament like the 4 Nations Face-Off scheduled via the NHL and its partners for 2027 (right now there is not), hockey fans will have to wait until the 2027 IIHF World Championships and World Cup of Hockey for this specific group of NHL stars to take the ice against each other once again. The World Cup of Hockey is a big deal – as are the IIHF championships, though that tournament rarely features the same star power. The World Cup of Hockey will take place in 2028, which is what made the 4 Nations all the more important in the run-up to the Olympics.

2027 and 2028 aren't all that far away on the grand stage, but these teams could look a lot different by then, specifically Canada. Sidney Crosby did not play in the semis or Gold Medal game due to a lower-body injury. While Crosby could perhaps play in the World Cup of Hockey, he'll be 40 then. Father time eventually catches up with all of this, and this Canadian team already felt like it was trending towards Connor McDavid, even though Crosby was the captain.

When is the next 4 Nations Face-Off?

Feb 20, 2026; Milan, Italy; Auston Matthews (34) Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

This is a bit of a mystery. While there was some chatter of a potential 4 Nations tournament taking place in 2027, it appears that has been put on hold by the NHL for a regular, run-of-the-mill All-Star Game. With the Olympics held in 2026, the World Championships in 2027 and the World Cup of Hockey coming in 2028, the league doesn't feel the need to put its players in harm's way for international play in four straight seasons. Fair enough.

There's no denying the 4 Nations Face-Off was exceptionally popular, and we can expect the NHL to embrace it in the years to come, especially with the games coming on American and Canadian soil. The USA-Canada rivalry should only grow from here, and one can't help but wonder if the NHL is missing an opportunity to cash in by not having the tournament in 2027.

When's the last time Team USA won a gold medal?

The USA last won a gold medal at the Olympics in 1980, which was the same year they defeated the USSR in Lake Placid. Yes, it's been a long time.

Canada will be out for revenge whenever these two teams do face off again, whether it be in a friendly the two hockey federations set up prior to the World Cup of Hockey or at the event itself. The IIHF World Championships present an opportunity for the USA and Canada to play once again, but there are a limited number of NHL and professional players who partake in that tournament.

The U.S. has now won three gold medals in its history, with the first coming in 1960 and the second in 1980. 2026 will come with its own comeback story, as the Americans fell to the Canadians in the 4 Nations final just last year.