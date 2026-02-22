Where Jack Hughes' golden goal ranks among Team USA's best hockey moments

To say Sunday's Gold Medal game between Canada and the USA lived up to the billing would be an understatement. Canada dominated much of regulation, but Jack Hughes delivered the memorable blow in overtime, beating Jordan Binnington and delivering the Americans Olympic Gold in hockey for the first time since 1980.

It goes without saying that this goal was among the most memorable moments in Team USA hockey history, but where does it rank? Let's dive in.

5. 4 Nations Face-Off brawls (2025)

Feb 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team United States forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Team Canada forward brandon Hagel (38) fight in the first period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Just one year ago, Team USA faced off against Team Canada in the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off, hoping to win the tournament. In order to win the tournament, they'd have to prove they could beat Canada. Looking to set the tone immediately, Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves and fought Brandon Hagel. The next time the puck dropped, his brother, Brady, fought Sam Bennett. Shortly thereafter, J.T. Miller fought Colton Parayko.

THREE FIGHTS, NINE SECONDS 👊👊👊



WELCOME TO USA VS. CANADA 🇺🇸🇨🇦 #4Nations pic.twitter.com/bd0ohrcliw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2025

Three fights emerged in nine seconds. That was a tone-setter in what eventually led to a 3-1 USA win over their rivals. Now, the Americans fell short in overtime to end that tournament, but the fights set the tone, and that night proved that Team USA could beat Canada in a best-on-best contest. Of course, they'd get their revenge a year later.

4. T.J. Oshie shootout win (2014)

Under former international rules, any player could be used in a shootout after the first three players went. This means that any team could use one player as many times as they'd like in the shootout after the first three rounds. T.J. Oshie was the consistent choice of the Americans, and he made no mistake, converting four of his six attempts including the winner.

Team USA defeated Russia in Sochi, on the Russians' home ice, in what's still known as a signature win for the country. Now, the USA did not earn a medal for this tournament, but Oshie converting as many times as he did on a stage that big will be forever known as one of the most memorable Olympic moments in American hockey history.

3. The comeback for Olympic Gold (1960)

In 1960, no American hockey team had ever won a Gold Medal. Americans were practically an afterthought in the sport of hockey. That Team USA team was determined to prove the doubters wrong, and they did so by not only getting to the Gold Medal game but also winning it.

Perhaps what's more impressive is that they rallied to win Gold. Trailing 4-3 after two, Team USA scored six unanswered goals, highlighted by Roger Christian's third-period hat trick. Christian scored four goals in total, matching the total of Czechoslovakia, and helped will the Americans to a statement win. This was, in many ways, the first miracle on ice for the United States.

2. Jack Hughes Golden Goal (2026)

Feb 20, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes (86) of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against Slovakia in a men's ice hockey semifinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Americans weren't nearly as big of underdogs in 2026 as they were in 1960, but they were clear underdogs in the Gold Medal game. Facing the likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, their hands were full, and for most of the day, it showed. Team Canada dominated most of regulation, but Connor Hellebuyck kept the Americans in the game, and gave them a chance to win it in overtime. That's when Jack Hughes had his moment.

Despite missing parts of multiple teeth after drawing what looked like a crucial penalty near the end of regulation, Hughes not only poked the puck away from Makar to USA defenseman Zach Werenski, but scored the game-winner off a beautiful pass from Werenski to seal the victory and Olympic Gold.

Team USA has suffered its share of heartbreaks in overtime, particularly against Canada. Sidney Crosby beat the USA in the 2010 Olympics with an overtime goal. Connor McDavid's overtime goal eliminated them from the 4 Nations Face-Off when victory was seemingly in their grasp. Getting this moment against that team, particularly with a player who has battled a ton of adversity in his own right, getting the game-winner, is a very fitting outcome.

1. Miracle on Ice (1980)

Mike Eruzione was captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that won a gold medal at Lake Placid, New York. He scored the winning goal against the Soviet Union. Xxx Px63282 S Hko Ny | Jym Wilson, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

You knew this would top the list. As electric as the Hughes goal was, it's hard to envision anything topping the Miracle on Ice from the 1980 Olympics. I mean, there's a movie made after it for a reason!

A bunch of college kids from the United States faced off against a Soviet Union team that had not lost an Olympic game since 1968. Somehow. despite trailing 3-2 after two periods, the Americans took a 4-3 lead roughly midway through the third, and then fended off a ferocious onslaught from the Soviet Union to win this game, advancing to the Gold Medal game against Finland.

If they were able to beat the Soviet Union, there was never any chance that Team USA was going to lose with the Gold Medal on the line a couple of days later. Sure enough, they came from behind again, scoring three third-period goals to defeat Finland 4-2, capping the most unbelievable moment in American hockey history.