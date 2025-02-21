One Chiefs legend should have a lot to say about a looming Travis Kelce split

Travis Kelce is kicking proverbial retirement talks down the road for at least one more season. But what if the iconic tight end finishes his illustrious career donning a uniform other than the Kansas City Chiefs? It sounds insane and unthinkable, right? Yet, history suggests it's a plausible scenario.

NFL.com's Matt Okada recently about 2025 free agency, listing 18 notable cut candidates on AFC teams. Stunningly, Kelce was mentioned, which may be enough to make people exit the article. Nonetheless, he noted the Chiefs notably experienced a near-identical situation with Tony Gonzalez in 2009 and made the shocking choice to trade him.

" ... this would be crazy, but Kansas City has split with legendary tight ends amidst solid production before," Okada stated, referencing Gonzalez. Could we see Kelce experience a similar fate?

Tony Gonzalez should have a lot to say about a looming Travis Kelce-Chiefs split

From experience, Gonzalez can be the first to tell Kelce he may be expendable for the Chiefs at this stage in his NFL journey. In a move that surprised many, Kansas City re-routed the former to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2010 second-round draft pick. The latter should at least be cognizant of this as Kansas City enters a pivotal offseason, which might lead to some tough decisions.

Like Gonzalez, Kelce is still effective, albeit past his prime. One is already a Hall of Fame tight end, while the other is destined to join him in Canton whenever he hangs up the cleats. They're two of the best players in league history, let alone at their position. But Kansas City has proven they are willing to make bold and unpopular transactions, regardless of pedigree and sentimental value.

Moreover, the financial benefits of releasing Kelce make the idea even more realistic. Okada mentions that the Chiefs would save $17.3 million against the cap by letting Kelce go. Considering Kansas City's extensive pending free agent class, that money can go a long way in replenishing the roster.

Optics aside, the Chiefs severing ties with Kelce can't be ruled, with Gonzalez being a prime example.