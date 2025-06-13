One still-available free agent every NFC East team needs to sign

The rest of the NFC East (and the rest of the NFL) have spent their offseason trying to gain ground on the Super Bowl LIX-winning Philadelphia Eagles. Conversely, the reigning champs are doing what they feel is necessary to stay on top. It's a push-versus-pull battle, and there's still more work to be done.

Philadelphia has earned the right to be considered the favorite to win their division (and conference) heading into 2025, but they aren't perfect. Neither are their other three NFC East foes — in fact, far from it. With that in mind, the Eagles, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders could all benefit from exploring the open markets in the weeks leading up to training camp.

All of Philadelphia, New York, Dallas and Washington have outstanding needs that can be addressed via free agency. Knowing this, here's one ideal move every member of the NFC East should make before the upcoming campaign kicks off.

The Giants need guard help, and Brandon Scherff could be the answer

New York reportedly "[inquired] about high-end free-agent guards at the combine," according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, but to no avail. They were a finalist for Will Fries' services, but he opted to sign a five-year, $88 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings instead. After striking out there, the Giants were also connected to the "next tier" of interior linemen, which included former All-Pro Brandon Scherff.

Scherff remains available and would satisfy general manager Joe Schoen's appetite for a proven guard. The five-time Pro Bowler is past his prime, but would be an upgrade to Jon Runyan or Greg Van Roten (or Evan Neal, sigh) nonetheless. Whether the Giants wanted to deploy him on the right side or left, either spot is up for grabs.

After appearing in no more than 13 contests annually with the Commanders from 2018 to 2021, Scherff hasn't missed a game since. Not only has he surprisingly gotten more durable with age, but the 33-year-old remains effective. Pro Football Focus (PFF) touted him as the 19th-best pass-blocker out of 136 qualified players in 2024, though his run protection was below average.

The Cowboys could use a CB, making a Stephon Gilmore reunion enticing

Speaking of former All-Pros, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has set a goal to be ready for Week 1 (h/t the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins). But given his extensive left knee injury history, that sounds more like wishful thinking. Dallas ostensibly understands this, hence their decision to select former East Carolina standout Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round of this year's draft.

The problem is, Revel is also coming back from a torn ACL, one he suffered roughly nine months ago. The promising rookie has gone on the record to suggest there are almost no physical limitations to his game post-injury. But do the Cowboys want to take that chance? Or even worse, rush him back? If not, reuniting with a familiar face in 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore could make sense.

Gilmore, 34, can help a defense in need; Father Time hasn't come for him just yet. He proved that with the Vikings last season, playing a near-every-down role for an excellent Minnesota stop unit. Dallas is already aware of this from his lone campaign with the franchise in 2023.

Last year, Gilmore finished first in coverage rating efficiency and second in catch rate allowed. Moreover, his versatility is valuable. He can thrive in man-to-man coverage, line up in the slot or stop the run.

Safety Justin Simmons profiles as an intriguing reclamation project for the ascending Commanders

Justin Simmons' first season away from the Denver Broncos didn't go as planned. He struggled in all three facets of defensive play with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024: pass rush, run defense and coverage. Subsequently, the four-time All-Pro is unsigned in June, though the Commanders should take this as a buy-low opportunity.

While the numbers and improbable NFC Championship Game run don't tell the full story, Washington's secondary struggled last year. They allowed the third-fewest passing yards weekly and were in the top third of the league in net yards per pass attempt. But that was because opponents had no problem moving the ball on the Commanders via the ground, giving up the third-most rushing yards per game.

No one has recorded more interceptions than Simmons since 2019 (25). He's a ballhawk and a sure tackler, which the Commanders could use on the back end if they're going to be susceptible to big runs. A multi-year captain with the Broncos, the veteran can also provide value as a leader for a Washington defensive secondary full of young talent.

Replacing James Bradberry and Darius Slay with star CB Jaire Alexander is a worthwhile gamble for the Eagles

Following the post-June 1 releases of aging defensive backs James Bradberry and Darius Slay Jr., the Eagles have $27 million in cap space. Yet, Philly still has a hole at the corner spot left by their departures. Rising second-year pro Cooper DeJean figures to spend more time at safety, which doesn't help matters either.

2023 fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo currently projects to be Philly's second outside corner opposite Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles haven't shown much faith in the former, hence their selections of the latter and DeJean last April. Is a title defense the time to do so? Probably not.

Fortunately for the Eagles, the Green Bay Packers recently cut two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander, presenting a prime opportunity for GM Howie Roseman to strike. Health has been an issue for him over the past two seasons, appearing in 14 of 34 possible regular-season contests. But make no mistake: He remains a top-tier cover corner, and PFF agrees.

Swapping Slay and Bradberry with Alexander is a calculated risk the Eagles can afford to take. If it doesn't pan out, they can always turn back to Ringo, who's made a strong impression on Philly's coaching staff at camp.