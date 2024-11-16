One wild stat that should frighten Chiefs fans hoping for another Super Bowl
Week 11 is officially here, and the Kansas City Chiefs are still undefeated. That could change with a tough matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills upcoming, but still, the back-to-back Super Bowl champions literally could not have gotten off to a better start record-wise than they have.
While yes, the Chiefs are 9-0 and seemingly inventing new ways to win, it hasn't been all smooth sailing. This one statistic in particular highlights how crazy it is that Kansas City is 9-0.
That's right. The 3-7 New Orleans Saints who fired their head coach and have had their backup quarterback start three of their games have spent more time leading in games than the 9-0 Chiefs. That's really something.
This wild stat should make Chiefs fans nervous about potential three-peat
Let's make one thing very clear. All that matters is the score at the end of the game. Winning a game wire-to-wire counts the same as winning a game in which a team takes the lead with a last-second field goal. Still, it's hard not to be a bit concerned about this.
The Chiefs are 9-0, but several of their wins have been as dramatic as it gets. In Week 1 of the season, they were a toe away from potentially losing to the Baltimore Ravens. In Week 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the curious decision to send the game to overtime rather than attempt to knock off the Chiefs by going for two after scoring what turned out to be a game-tying touchdown. Their last game saw the Denver Broncos line up for a game-winning field goal, only for the Chiefs' defense to block the attempt to barely hold on.
Yes, the Chiefs deserve credit for their ability to close games, but seven of their nine wins have come by one possession. They've skated on the thinnest of ice to get to where they are. Even Andy Reid knows they can't keep the margin for error where it's been.
It's entirely possible that we see Patrick Mahomes play like the superstar we know he's capable of when the playoffs roll around, if not likely, but we haven't seen that version of himself this season. The Chiefs have been one misplay away from losing several games, yet they're undefeated. Again, they deserve credit for their ability to pull these games out, but what if one small thing goes wrong in the playoffs? They haven't played well enough to earn leads large enough to come back from that.
The Chiefs deserve to be seen as clear favorites to win yet another Super Bowl. Still, with how they've had to constantly fight from behind and pull off miracles late to hold off the competition, it's hard not to be a little nervous about the possibility of an early playoff exit.