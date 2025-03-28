Only one NBA Draft outcome will put Hornets’ LaMelo Ball trade rumors on hold

The Charlotte Hornets have been at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings for a minute. And that's a problem.

LaMelo Ball is 23 years old and he's under contract through 2029, so there's no immediate pressure to blow this up. But, at a certain point, Charlotte's brass will get tired of the constant losing. Ball has been on the Hornets' roster for five years. He has dealt with more than his share of injuries, but it's not unfair to wonder if he's the foundational piece this organization so clearly needs.

The trade rumors are already beginning to bubble up. We know some of the ancillary pieces in Charlotte, such as almost-Laker Mark Williams, are up for grabs this summer. But LaMelo's name is making the rounds. Not only do Hornets fans want to win, but as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto points out, Ball wants to win. This marriage has an expiration date.

LaMelo Ball wants to be in a winning situation, per @MikeAScotto



"I touched on this with some of the other guys, and some executives around the league are looking at it too.

The 2025 NBA Draft stands out as a pivotal juncture for the Hornets. It wouldn't be at all surprising if Ball's future is contingent upon the outcome of the May 12 draft lottery.

FanSided's latest NBA mock draft, which ran a simulation of the lottery, produced the one outcome that could definitively salvage the LaMelo era. What if the Hornets land No. 1 overall and select local Duke product Cooper Flagg?

Winning the NBA Draft Lottery and selecting Cooper Flagg could keep LaMelo Ball with Hornets

Charlotte currently owns the third-worst record in the NBA and a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick, tied with Washington and Utah for the best odds. Those are not particularly great odds, but again, it's the best Charlotte can hope for. And it's hard to overstate how profoundly Flagg would change the Hornets' outlook before he even walks across the stage on draft night.

Suddenly, everybody would feel better about the situation. Charlotte can chart a clearer path to contention with Flagg, who figures to blossom into an NBA star before long — even at 18 years old. Meanwhile, Ball can feel better about his chances of building toward something meaningful in Charlotte. He won't feel the need to force his way out in search of a better home. Hitching one's wagon to Cooper Flagg is a smart bet.

Moreover, we need to look at the rest of the NBA Draft landscape. Should the Hornets tumble somewhere in the 2-7 range, a lot of guards become viable picks. Rutgers' Dylan Harper has been the consensus No. 2 prospect for a while. Baylor's VJ Edgecombe is emerging as a strong No. 3 bet. Jeremiah Fears, Kasparas Jakucionis, Jase Richardson, all are point guards with a chance to land in Charlotte's lap if the No. 1 pick does not convey.

What better opportunity for the Hornets to embark in a new direction? If the Hornets do end up axing LaMelo, it makes sense to line up his replacement — a lodestar playmaker with a skill set you can build around in full. Other names, like wing Ace Bailey or big Derik Queen, could enter the chat, but Charlotte might not be able to resist what feels like a divine confluence of circumstances. Odds are LaMelo feels worse about building alongside a Jeremiah Fears than he does a Cooper Flagg, so the floodgates are open. It becomes much easier to envision and justify a trade.

More than the best prospect, Flagg is a perfect fit for what the Hornets need. He's an elite, multi-positional defender on the wing and a high-IQ supplementary creator to install next to Ball and Brandon Miller. Flagg can collapse the defense, score at all three levels, or adhere to a more off-ball role where he's connecting dots and catching lobs. He does it all, and he gives Charlotte a toughness and stability that is not currently present. Without Flagg in Charlotte, a stone's throw away from Durham, I'd imagine Ball comes up in offseason trade rumors.