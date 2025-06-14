Pacers fans irate at Scott Foster after outrageous flagrant call

For the second straight contest, Oklahoma City Thunder wing Alex Caruso finds himself at the center of a controversial foul call. Oddly enough, it was a near-identical situation, but the officials in Game 3 saw it differently from the crew in Game 4. Things like this happen when the NBA turns to referee Scott "The Extender" Foster, though that doesn't make Indiana Pacers fans feel any better.

A turnover by Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton midway through the second quarter resulted in a Caruso fast-break opportunity the other way. Considering this is the Finals, Indiana's Obi Toppin tried to do what he could to prevent an easy layup. However, the high-flying big man may have been a little too physical, at least according to Foster and his fellow refs.

Obi Toppin was charged with a Flagrant 1 foul on this play.



Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein received double technicals after review. pic.twitter.com/gxWlv4Xioo — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2025

Foster deemed Toppin's contact a "non-basketball play," triggering a Flagrant 1 foul that riled up Pacers fans everywhere.

Pacers fans can't believe Scott Foster's flagrant ruling in Game 4

