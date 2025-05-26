Pacers got all the Game 3 luck they needed from 2025 Indy 500 winner Alex Palou

The Indiana Pacers were in a favorable position entering Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. They went to New York and took the first two games in Madison Square Garden, placing all the pressure squarely on the Knicks’ shoulders. But you can never have too much good luck in the playoffs and Sunday’s Indy 500 winner, Alex Palou, provided the city with a little added support ahead of the game.

On Saturday, at the 500-festival parade, Palou wore a Tyrese Haliburton jersey as he rode through waving to the crowd. Everything seems to be going Indiana’s way right now, after taking the first two games of the series and getting this endorsement from the eventual Indy 500 winner.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Everything went Indiana's way on Indy 500 Sunday

As the underdog more often than not, getting this support has to be energizing for not only the players but especially the people of Indiana. New York is full of stars from all walks of life and was on center stage in Games 1 and 2 of the series. From music to sports and all other forms of entertainment in between, everybody was out for those first two games in NYC.

Not only were the Knicks celebrity fans out but the regular fan base was also loud and just as obnoxious as ever until the Pacers quieted the arena. Meanwhile, the Pacers have former stars like Reggie Miller and Rik Smits rooting them on as they meticulously break down the Knicks.

Palou isn’t from Indiana or the United States for that matter, but either he or someone on his team knew how to really get the fans on their side and that friendly gesture seems to have paid off in the end.