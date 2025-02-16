Packers can double down on Aaron Rodgers trade win with Malik Willis
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets just over two years ago. Thanks to Brian Gutekunst, the Packers won that trade, securing multiple draft picks in the process. The Packers could double dip in the trade pool with the Jets – and if New York is interested they really ought to make a phone call – by sending Malik Willis their way.
The quarterback market is incredibly shallow this offseason in all facets. For a team like the Jets, there is no easy way to find their QB of the future unless they are willing to trade up in the NFL Draft, or make a bold trade no pundits see coming. Thus far, all the Jets have done is shun Rodgers from their headquarters, which is a nice start. However, finding a QB who can lead an Aaron Glenn-coached team is another story.
Could the Green Bay Packers trade Malik Willis to the New York Jets?
Perhaps it is wishful thinking, but with the right play-calling Malik Willis could be an NFL-caliber starter, even if it's a short-term solution. Willis has not shown much to suggest he is a franchise signal-caller. In fact, I would bet against it. However, Matt LaFleur proved that with the right play calling and system around Willis, a team can win. The Jets have a capable running back and some top-tier wideouts on the outside. It would take some critical thinking, but Willis can lead a team to contention.
Willis started only two games for the Packers this season, but appeared in seven. In those games he threw three touchdowns to no interceptions. He also rushed for a score, and averaged nearly seven yards per attempt.
Jets won't be satisfied with a Malik Willis trade alone
Playing Willis full-time would bring its own challenges. He has not proven he can throw to the outside consistently, for example. Willis was acquired for a seventh-round pick last offseason. Given how comfortable the Packers are dealing quarterbacks – especially when it comes to shuffling backups – Green Bay could trade away Willis for a pick surplus.
As Jets X-Factor’s Connor Long pointed out, Willis is a cheap option for New York. The Jets could invest more in positions of need by dealing for the former Titans draft pick.
“Additionally, he is an extremely cheap option. Willis only has one year left on his rookie deal, which has a cap number of $1.4M in 2025. That said, the Jets would need to acquire Willis via trade," Long wrote.
There aren't a ton of long-term options available this offseason for the Jets. A stopgap QB could be their best bet, even if it doesn't appease the fanbase.