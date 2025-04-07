Packers just handed ideal Jaire Alexander replacement who won’t cost a draft pick

He was the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. More times than not, standout cornerback Jaire Alexander has been a solid performer for the Green Bay Packers. In his first three seasons, he played in 44 out of 48 games, making 42 starts. There were a combined four interceptions, 41 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks. He also picked off Tom Brady twice in the 2020 NFC Championship Game, albeit in a losing effort by Matt LaFleur’s club.

However, the two-time Pro Bowler (2020 and 2022) has missed at least 10 games in three of the past four seasons. He returned for the playoffs in 2021 and ’23, and had an interception of Dak Prescott in the 2023 wild card round. In 2024, Alexander missed 10 games, and the playoff clash with the Eagles.

Raiders are parting ways with an experienced cornerback the Packers could use

There’s been much speculation about the seven-year pro’s future in Green Bay. Last week, at the recent NFL meetings, Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst has this to say on the matter.

From Brian Gutekunst at the NFL meetings on Jaire Alexander: pic.twitter.com/NiZHvC9LbM — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 31, 2025

Meanwhile, cornerback Jack Jones has spent three seasons in the NFL—the last year and a half with the Las Vegas Raiders. A fourth-round pick in 2022 by the Patriots, he was cut loose by New England after five games in his second season for various reasons. He was picked up by the Raiders in 2023, and now comes off a year in which he led the Silver and Black with three interceptions. Apparently, his time in Sin City is coming to an end.

The #Raiders are releasing CB Jack Jones, sources say, after Las Vegas attempted to trade him. An intriguing option for a CB-needy team. pic.twitter.com/KciN550fPz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2025

Jones played in all 17 games and made 16 starts for the Raiders this past season. Along with the aforementioned three picks (one for a score), he finished fourth on the team with 69 tackles, and also led Las Vegas with 16 passes defensed. Could the Packers wind up grabbing Jones? It is worth noting that while Alexander is Pro Football Focus’ No. 17th ranked cornerback, Jones checks in at a distant No. 102 (tied with free-agent Rasul Douglas). Food for thought.