Packers ideal Jaire Alexander replacement becoming more obvious by the day

Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst may have a tough decision to make over the next few weeks. Standout cornerback Jaire Alexander carries a heavy price tag but has missed a total of 20 regular-season games these last two seasons.

If Green Bay was to part ways with the heady defender, they could address the matter in the first round this year.

Fans of each of the 32 NFL teams have taken advantage of Pro Football Focus’s Mock Draft Simulator. When it comes to Packer backers, they seem to assume that Alexander’s days in Green Bay may be numbered.

For that reason, the popular choice in terms of the team’s first-round pick this year is University of Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron. He’s PFF’s ninth-ranked draft prospect in terms of the site’s "Big Board.

Packers fans clearly want Jahdae Barron to replace Jaire Alexander via the draft

As far as an in-depth evaluation, look no further than NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

“Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man.”

Barron spent five seasons with the Longhorns, and had his best overall year in 2024. In 16 outings, he finished with 67 tackles, five interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 11 passes defensed.

“Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable,” continued Zierlein. “The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety.”

Even if Alexander remains with the team, the Packers figure to address the cornerback position this offseason as reserves Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Robert Rochell can all become unrestricted free agents in mid-March.