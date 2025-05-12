Packers vote of confidence in WR sparks more doubt than relief

Green Bay Packers first-round wide receiver Matthew Golden's arrival has ostensibly created uncertainty surrounding another one of the team's pass-catchers, just not who we thought.

Romeo Doubs has been the wideout in question. But a sudden report from ESPN's Adam Schefter suggests Jayden Reed is who should've been focused on.

Packers GM Brian Guteksunst met last week with Jayden Reed’s agent Drew Rosenahus to clarify the wide receiver’s status in Green Bay after the team drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. The team said it will not affect Reed’s status as its top receiver, per source. pic.twitter.com/ZsysCOqmXB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2025

Per Schefter, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently met with Reed's agent, Rosenhaus Sports' Drew Rosenhaus, to "clarify" his client's status in Green Bay. However, Golden and 2025 third-round selection Savion Williams apparently have no bearing on the rising third-year pro's role as the Packers' "top receiver."

The Packers' random affirmation of WR Jayden Reed creates more questions than answers

Yeah right. No one was looking at the current picture in Green Bay and wondering: How do Golden (and Williams) impact Reed? But the Packers have given us a reason to think there's more to this situation than we've been led to believe.

Was Reed ever considered the Packers' WR1? Romeo Doubs logged a markedly higher offensive snap share rate (63 and 77 percent, respectively). Christian Watson wasn't far behind him in that regard and was the preferred option alongside the latter in two-wide sets when healthy.

Despite the limited usage, Reed's been productive but not prolific in his first two seasons as a pro. He's led the Packers in receiving yards in consecutive campaigns but didn't pace the team in targets either year. Yet, Green Bay hasn't increased his workload; the 25-year-old saw fewer looks in 2024 than 2023.

Reed caught 55 passes for 857 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also added a 20-163-2 line through the ground. His versatility as a possession receiver who thrives after the catch and can occasionally stretch the field is apparent ... when given the chance. But the Packers deploy him as a part-time short-yardage chain mover.

Moreover, Reed's numbers last season were mostly bolstered by three 100-yard outings in the first half. In Green Bay's final eight games, he managed just 19 receptions for 237 yards and three scores, good for 29.6 yards per game. It highlights the feast-or-famine nature of his function in the Packers' offense.

Meanwhile, Golden's expected to have instant success as a rookie -- almost to a fault. Assuming he does, the Reed speculation could only heighten. Maybe this was the Packers' attempt at damage control? Regardless, it foreshadows potential trouble in Green Bay in the future.