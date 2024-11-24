Packers prove they won Malik Willis trade yet again thanks to latest NFL Rumors
It wasn’t ever in doubt, but if it were, it’s clear now the Green Bay Packers won the Malik Willis trade. If they hadn’t they probably would have pursued Daniel Jones and looked to beef up their options for Jordan Love’s backup.
But Willis has looked every bit like a serviceable backup and so for that, kudos to the Packers front office for making that move. Before Willis stepped up in Love’s absence at the beginning of the season, there was uncertainty on who the backup would be.
In relief this season, Willis has 380 passing yards and three touchdowns in four games this season. He also has 137 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Packers traded for Willis hoping he’d do exactly what he’s done.
It also means other teams are eyeing Jones to have a similar role as a backup or a potential bridge option.
Daniel Jones has all the control, but can he find the right situation?
Jones mentioned he wants to go to a contender right now. The problem is that he’s probably not going to play much if at all on a contending team this season. Barring any crazy injuries, the teams atop their divisions are locked in at the quarterback position.
If I were Jones, I’d go somewhere like Las Vegas or San Francisco right now. He’d be inserted into the lineup immediately. In San Francisco, he’d be in a system that would be very hard for him to fail in. He would have more than enough weapons that his job would be easy.
As the 49ers are dealing with Brock Purdy’s injury, Jones could play right away and be a contingent option as Purdy heals. In Las Vegas, their quarterback situation is so wonky, they’d be ridiculous to not sign him to the 53-man roster immediately, foregoing the practice squad designation.
He could be a bridge option, as Ian Rapoport mentioned on NFL.com, and at best he gets them to the playoffs and at worst he doesn’t cost them valuable cap space.
Another team that he should consider is Miami. The Dolphins have had some issues with Tua Tagovailoa’s health over the past few seasons. Jones is athletic enough to benefit in a system like Mike McDaniel’s.
He’s a much better option than Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson.
Either way, new beginnings are on the horizon for Jones and there will be no shortage of teams calling him. The expectations are low enough that any team getting him knows he’s nothing more than a bridge option, similar to what Sam Darnold is this season.
And if he even gets close to what Darnold is doing this season, he just might have a chance to revive his career.