Panthers could show their hand with Bryce Young trade in one simple way
The next few weeks could tell us a lot about what Bryce Young’s future in Carolina looks like. When he was drafted in 2023, he was expected to be the franchise quarterback that would get the Panthers into playoff contention.
Yet, roughly a year-and-a-half into his NFL career, he’s closer to being traded than he is given the keys to the offense. Young was benched after Week 2 for Andy Dalton and hasn’t started since. He’ll make his first start since being benched this week against the Denver Broncos.
When he takes the field for an injured Dalton on Sunday, it won’t be about proving to the Panthers he’s their guy. It would be about proving to trade suitors that he’s worth taking a gamble on. Young is all but out at Carolina, but that doesn’t mean that’s the end of his career.
For Carolina’s sake, Bryce Young should prove his worth before the trade deadline
While Carolina coach Dave Canales has talked about Young being ready for any moment thrown his way despite being benched, that does not indicate Young will be sticking around much longer. Since he’s gotten benched, it’s been clear the Panthers are entertaining all ideas around what to do with Young.
This next start – and maybe the next few – could do one of two things. It could give Young some confidence as he heads into an uncertain trade deadline and even more unclear offseason. And it could give the Panthers more negotiating power if he plays well.
There are several teams that could use an upgrade at quarterback or simply quarterback depth. With Young, he’s young enough to back up a quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Daniel Jones and even Aaron Rodgers.
This would give him a new environment to grow in, no pressure to perform at a high level from day one and a chance at redemption. That would be the win-win for both the Panthers and Young. He plays well enough to get the Panthers enough compensation to restart the rebuilding process and he gets a second chance.
If I were the Panthers I’d start Young over the next few weeks to get him some snaps and show teams he can be a long term project, despite the overarching expectations of being the No. 1 pick. I’d then try and get as much draft capital (a second and maybe a couple third-round picks) for him before the deadline.
Nursing him on the bench and then trying to trade him in the offseason does no good. Playing him the rest of the season to make a draft day trade could risk him getting hurt and plummeting his value.
Look at what happened with Baker Mayfield. He didn’t quite live up to his expectations in Cleveland. They parted ways with him. It took him a few teams, but now he’s the Tampa Buccaneers’ franchise quarterback.
Young could have that same path as well.
The Panthers know what they need to do to amicably end the Young era in Carolina. And it starts with showing what he can add to another team and parlaying that into their future.