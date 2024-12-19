Patrick Mahomes decision only looks worse with latest Chiefs injury update
The Kansas City Chiefs were just slammed with another reason to keep Patrick Mahomes out, at least one more week. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, left tackle D.J. Humphries is out for Sunday’s game.
So yes, the quarterback that is expected to start Saturday with a mild high ankle sprain will be dropping back without the team’s starting left tackle. Exactly what you want to hear as a Chiefs fan, right?
This isn’t a hard decision. Mahomes’ health in the postseason isn’t worth risking it for a game at the end of the season that won’t keep the Chiefs out of the playoffs. Sure you want the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But is it worth potentially losing your quarterback for the entirety of the playoffs? The latest injury update for the Chiefs is a glaring sign Mahomes shouldn’t be on the field on Sunday. And hopefully the Chiefs change their mind.
Playing Patrick Mahomes with the starting left tackle listed as out is a recipe for disaster
With the latest news, the Chiefs have to make the executive decision to keep Mahomes out. Maybe he could come back when their left tackle does. But if he goes out there with one ankle and no left tackle, he could end up worse than he started the game.
The left tackle is too important of a position to leave your already injured quarterback out to dry without one. Ask the Cleveland Browns. They’ve had left tackles issues all season. It’s probably why Jameis Winston still can't rid himself of the interceptions.
But I digress, Mahomes and Chiefs fans deserve better than forcing him to play in a game that’s not going to drastically change the AFC standings. If the Chiefs lose, they’ll still be the No. 1 seed going into Week 17 of the season.
That would give them time to get a little more healthy and take pressure off a late season game. The Texans have been notorious this season for late hits so that’s another risk factor too.
The Chiefs have to exercise caution here before they regret throwing Mahomes to the wolves. Right now him wanting to play sounds like he’s the ultimate competitor. But if the team mishandles his injury, it could make them look foolish for taking an unnecessary risk.