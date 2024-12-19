Chiefs Patrick Mahomes decision is a terrible mistake, just ask Trevor Lawrence
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing with fire after it was announced Patrick Mahomes is expected to start in Sunday’s game versus the Houston Texans. For one, Mahomes has a mild high ankle sprain.
But backup quarterbacks exist for a reason and with just one loss on the year, the Chiefs should have faith in Carson Wentz to do enough to at least not lose the game. What makes it an odd move is because they could always start Wentz and put in Mahomes as more of an emergency option if the game gets tight.
That said, there’s a bigger reason why the Chiefs taking a risk in playing Mahomes, specifically this week, is puzzling. In their last few games, the Texans have knocked two opposing players out with vicious, late hits.
A couple weeks ago, it was Azeez Al-Shaair with a late hit on Trevor Lawrence and last week it was another late hit on Miami Dolphins player Grant Dubose. Both players were literally knocked out during their respective plays.
I’m not saying it’s a pattern, but it's something the Chiefs should be cognizant of before throwing their franchise quarterback to the wolves.
Texans string of vicious hits should have the Chiefs extra cautious with Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes probably shouldn’t be playing with a high ankle sprain, whether the Chiefs upcoming game was against the Texans or not. But the fact that the Texans have a history this season of bad plays should caution them even more.
Whether Mahomes wants to play or not is not the issue here. Even if the Chiefs were to lose the next three games, at 13-4, they’d still be a playoff team and likely win the AFC West. It would make more sense to rest him ahead of the playoffs.
And, yes, the first-round bye is important for health and recovery as well. But what if Mahomes re-injures his ankle in the Texans game?
The same thing happened with Trevor Lawrence. He had a shoulder injury in a season that was going nowhere for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yet, he played in a game against the Texans, was knocked out on Al-Shaair's dirty hit and then placed on injured reserve.
That has to be crossing the Chiefs minds. It’s not worth it, one way or the other. And playing Mahomes, especially this week against the Texans, has way more risk than reward to it.