Patrick Mahomes isn't the face of the NFL anymore, but someone familiar is
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs are advancing to the Super Bowl once again. For the fifth time in six years, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will attempt to guide his team to glory. This time, they could make the history books — the Chiefs have an opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl championships.
Mahomes has reigned over the current generation of quarterbacks throughout his career. He has consistently thwarted Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Fields in the AFC West, and he has dispatched Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in back-to-back AFC Championship Games.
Yet, a different quarterback has stolen the spotlight this season.
Jayden Daniels has the best-selling jersey after historic rookie season
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has the top-selling jersey across all sports since the start of the new year, according to Joe Heim of The Washington Post.
Washington selected the former Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they instantly reaped the benefits. Daniels led the Commanders to a 12-5 record while breaking the NFL's all-time rookie records for completion percentage (69.0) and rushing yards (891). In January, he became just the fourth rookie quarterback in NFL history to win multiple playoff games, and he led all quarterbacks in completions (75), passing yards (822) and passing touchdowns (5) through three playoff games.
Considering the franchise's history, it's easy to see why Daniels has become so popular among the fanbase. Under former owner Dan Snyder, the team had become known for controversy. Nearly every week, there was a new story disgracing the organization: There was a new story nearly every week, whether it was the team's disrespectful statue of a franchise legend, medical malpractice, congressional hearings, lawsuits over a collapsing stadium, or sewage pipes leaking onto fans during games. More than anything, the team was known for losing.
Snyder sold the team to new owner Josh Harris during the 2023 offseason, and the team improved nearly instantly. The Commanders hired head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in 2024, and they helped lead Daniels to one of the most impressive rookie seasons in NFL history. Washington made the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 years, and although they were trounced by the Philadelphia Eagles, the future certainly looks bright.
Daniels will likely be named the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony next week.