Patriots ideal weapon for Drake Maye is obvious after early free-agency signings

After the Super Bowl, almost everyone's attention turns towards free agency, which officially opened on Mar. 10. But, perhaps, free agency is no bigger for a team this year than for the New England Patriots. Leading the league in $121 million in cap space, the Patriots and their new coaching staff headed by Mike Vrabel almost have unlimited possibilities.

The action for the Patriots started before Monday's official 'free agency frenzy' when they resigned Austin Hooper and signed former Tennessee Titan Harold Landry III to a three-year, $43 million deal and reunited him with Vrabel. Landry was a surprising cap casualty for the Titans, as he has totaled 31.5 sacks over the past three seasons.

Earlier Monday, the Patriots added veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses. They also added Super Bowl champiojn Milton Williams, former Raider Robert Spillane, and corner back Carlton Williams III, respectively. The moves help to improve each of the three levels on defense. But the Patriots have yet to make a move to add to, maybe, their biggest team need.

Patriots' impressive free agency haul is incomplete without a wide receiver

That position would be receiver. The good news for Patriots fans is that they still have a lot of money to play around with. Even after day one of free agency, it would not surprise me if they added a veteran, like DeAndre Hopkins or Stefon Diggs. And we also can assume based on the Patriots' defensive-heavy haul, that the Patriots plan to address their offensive needs in the draft.

The Patriots have the fourth overall pick in the draft. And I am assuming the top three picks will go something like this, (in no particular order) Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Abdul Carter. That means the Patriots will have their choice between physical specimens Tetairoa McClain or Travis Hunter.

And based on those guys' abilities, the Patriots can't go wrong.