Help is on the way: Paul George is here to try and save the 76ers season
By Lior Lampert
Finally, Paul George is reportedly set to make his highly anticipated regular-season debut as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, George will suit up for Philadelphia's contest against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, barring any unforeseen setbacks. And frankly, the star wing's impending return couldn't come at a much better time. The Sixers have had a disastrous start to the 2024-25 NBA campaign and need any injection of scoring, talent and positive vibes they can get.
Sitting at 1-4, Philly's win-loss is ostensibly the least of their problems right now. Amid the league's investigation of 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid's participation (or lack thereof) to start the year, the big man shoved a reporter. Consequently, another probe has been launched regarding the matter, with additional details emerging that don't particularly portray the seven-footer as a model citizen. Hopefully, getting George back takes some of the spotlight off the public scrutiny.
After signing a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the 76ers this summer, George hyperextended his left knee during a preseason game on Oct. 14. Unfortunately, the injury derailed his start to the season. Still, he's ready to go following a brief stint on the shelf, which should give Philly a tremendous boost on both ends of the floor.
Thus far, the Sixers rank bottom-10 in the Association in offensive (107.2) and defensive (116.4) ratings. So, George's two-way skill set is a welcomed installation into their lineup. Given the long layoff, there will presumably be a ramp-up for the nine-time All-Star, meaning he'll probably have a minutes restriction versus the Suns. Nonetheless, his presence is exciting for a franchise craving good news.
While Embiid remains sidelined, he seems to be nearing a comeback (assuming his off-court drama doesn't yield a suspension). So, we might be seeing the Sixers' standout trio of him, George and ascending point guard Tyrese Maxey sooner rather than later.