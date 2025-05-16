Pelicans’ dream of pairing Zion and Ace Bailey is not dead yet

For a lot of the early NBA Draft cycle, the New Orleans Pelicans were linked to Rutgers wing Ace Bailey. His fit next to Zion Williamson was particularly exciting. After the Pelicans fell to No. 7 in the draft lottery, Bailey appeared to be off the table.

However, recent reports indicate the Philadelphia 76ers might be open to trading the No. 3 overall pick. If the 76ers aren't in love with either Ace Bailey or V.J. Edgecombe, it would make sense for them to trade down. Consequently, the Pelicans might still be able to trade up and land Bailey. Let's explore this intriguing possibility and Bailey's fit with the Pelicans.

The Pelicans have the assets to make a trade work

If Bailey is the Pelicans' desired prospect, they certainly have the assets to make Philly an intriguing offer. New Orleans possesses seven first-round picks from 2026-2031. While they wouldn't like to part ways with the highly valuable Milwaukee Bucks picks, they have other picks to pair with No. 7 that would make an intriguing trade offer. One possible offer could center around the No. 7 pick, and Indiana's top-four protected pick next year.

Alternatively, the Pelicans could package some young yet unproven talent, such as Jordan Hawkins or Antonio Reeves. Overall, much of this possibility is connected to the Pelicans' level of belief in Bailey; if they think he's a game changer, they should do what they can to land him.

Bailey would be an ideal fit for the Pelicans

Bailey is a gifted three-level scorer and creator with plenty of upside at 18. At Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He'd be perfect for the Pelicans' timeline and next to their established talent. Bailey's knack for scoring, paired with Zion's elite athleticism and interior scoring, would make them an ideal duo. Moreover, Bailey would be a perfect fit next to Trey Murphy III, who is a well-rounded scorer with positional size and athleticism.

Adding Bailey would give the Pelicans three quality and versatile forwards, which is arguably the most valuable positional group in the modern NBA. This would give the Pelicans a clear identity and future. The only knock against drafting Bailey would be that the Pelicans should target a guard, given Dejounte Murray's injury and the number of elite guards in this draft.

Regardless, Bailey's upside is immense, and his fit with the Pelicans is clear. Ultimately, for the right price, the Pelicans should consider trading up for Bailey.