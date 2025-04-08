Pete Alonso can’t hide excitement for eventual Vladimir Guerrero Jr.-inspired pay raise

An argument can be made that nobody had a more frustrating offseason than Pete Alonso. As the National League's home run leader since he debuted back in 2019, Alonso was expecting to receive a substantial deal in free agency. Unfortunately, his dream of a long-term commitment never came to fruition, and he wound up settling on a two-year, $54 million deal with the New York Mets.

There are several reasons why Alonso did not receive the mega-deal he was hoping for. First, he's not the most well-rounded player. Yes, he's a premier slugger, but Alonso is far from a great defender, doesn't offer much speed, and doesn't get on base at a particularly exciting rate. Second, he's only a first baseman. First basemen, particularly lately, haven't gotten paid a ton on the open market.

That changed on Sunday night when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a massive 14-year, $500 million extension to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for likely the remainder of his playing career. When asked about Guerrero's extension, Alonso's comments were eye-opening.

"This is huge for first basemen," Pete Alonso said on the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. deal. "You can’t think of the Toronto Blue Jays without Vlad Jr. Super well deserved."



It's notable that Alonso, in his remarks, was focused on the first base position as a whole. Again, traditionally, first basemen haven't gotten paid as well as players at other positions. Guerrero's deal was against the grain, and Alonso hopes that this new trend sticks. If it does, Alonso might be first in line to benefit.

Alonso's deal with the Mets includes an opt-out after the 2025 campaign, so if he has a good year, there's a good chance he'll wind up testing the open market again. Guerrero no longer being on the market makes it even more likely that Alonso is going to see what he can do in free agency after the season, now that he will undoubtedly be the best player at the position on the open market.

Alonso is not going to make $500 million or close to it. But if the Jays were willing to give Guerrero, a player whose OPS is just five points higher in his career than Alonso's, that much money, Alonso has a case to make a substantial amount of money. Again, while he isn't as complete of a player as Guerrero, he's as good as it gets power-wise.

How much Alonso does end up making really depends on his production. Alonso had a down year by his standards in 2024 leading to his uninspiring free agency, but he's gotten off to a much better start to this season. A great year with Guerrero off the board could lead to amazing things for Alonso financially, especially now that first basemen can get paid.