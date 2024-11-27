Should the Philadelphia 76ers consider tanking or competing this season?
The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-13, which is the second-worst record in the NBA. If the season ended right now, the Sixers would have a 14 percent chance of landing Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick. That is utterly insane to think about considering where Philadelphia's expectations were heading into the season.
This summer was an extremely productive one for Daryl Morey and the front office. The Sixers essentially made Plan 1A happen, inking Paul George to a new max contract, filling out the supporting cast with experienced two-way players, and extending both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. For the first time ever, there was a sense of calm and stability around Embiid.
In true Sixers fashion, however, Philadelphia has found a way to put its fandom through the wringer. Philadelphia landed Paul George, hit on the current Rookie of the Year favorite with the 16th pick, and is 10 games below .500 — that's no easy feat. Jared McCain has looked the part of a day-one star for the Sixers and we're still talking about whether or not this talented, expensive roster should actually even try to get back into the postseason race.
There has been every manner of controversy around Joel Embiid, who has appeared in four games to date. Both George and Maxey have missed significant time to injuries. Nick Nurse is on the hot seat. It can't get much worse, but the question is, can it get better?
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!
Should the Philadelphia 76ers sink or swim? It's complicated
On the surface, Philadelphia has plenty of time to turn this around. The Eastern Conference is especially bad this season. The Sixers are a mere 3.5 games out of the 10th seed and 6.5 games out of the fourth seed. It's November; Philadelphia can absolutely make up four games on the Detroit Pistons, even seven games on the New York Knicks. There is time.
That said, all the signs are pointing in the wrong direction. Embiid is still missing multiple games in a row for "knee injury management." Paul George just suffered his second hyperextension and bone bruise in the same knee. For all the dazzling brilliance of McCain, Philadelphia ranks 28th in offensive rating. For all of Nick Nurse's supposed ingenuity on defense, the Sixers look completely disconnected and discombobulated on that end. Their 18th-ranked defense won't cut it either.
Hypothetically, a healthy Embiid would help dramatically in both departments. He finally broke out of his slump in last week's loss to Memphis, scoring 31 points. Following that up with two straight absences isn't ideal, but Embiid can still operate as the tide that lifts all boats on offense. As for the defense, well, it helps to have a top-shelf rim protector in the paint. The Sixers have never been able to defend without Embiid on the floor. This season is no different.
So, that's where this all hinges. How healthy can Embiid get, and how often is he going to suit up moving forward. The Sixers are 16 games into an 82-game campaign. Embiid has played 25 percent of games. If he can play, say, 50 of the remaining 66 games, that should bode reasonably well for Philadelphia's ability to at least crack the play-in tournament. Especially if George can get up to speed.
These are all massive, whopping ifs, though. George is 34 with a long history of lower-leg problems. Embiid's injury woes are well-documented. He was supposed to begin this season in the best shape of his career, committed only to self-preservation and winning, and look where we are. That ain't going well.
This team is way too talented to outright tank at full strength. McCain is a legitimate force and Maxey is only going to perform better in the weeks to come. The Sixers have enough, on paper, to make real noise in the postseason, even if it's as a low-seeded underdog. That said, the process, pun intended, has been terrible. Factor in the complete unknowability of Embiid's availability at this point and, well, it's hard to project forward with much confidence.
What we do know is, the window for contending with Embiid and George is finite. The Sixers will only get so many bites at this wilting, browning apple. So, Philadelphia owes it to the fandom and to its stars to go all-out this season. If Embiid is sidelined for an extended period of time, that changes the calculus, but Philadelphia can't punt on a season. Even with a strong NBA Draft class on the horizon.
The Sixers' first-round pick is top-six protected, so unless Philadelphia stays at the bottom, that pick will belong to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That is a worthwhile sacrifice in pursuit of the elusive championship ring, even if it all feels futile right now. Cooper Flagg on this Sixers team is an exciting thought, but we saw the Hawks get the No. 1 pick with the 10th-best odds this summer. If Philadelphia finds itself in that position, it needs to happen organically. The last thing this crumbling locker room needs is a deliberate tanking mandate.