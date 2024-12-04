Phillies' stubborn nature getting in the way of major additions Alex Bregman and Willy Adames
The Philadelphia Phillies aren't serious about the whole Juan Soto thing, but that doesn't mean Dave Dombrowski isn't aiming high this winter. We have seen the Phillies connected to several top free agents, such as Alex Bregman and Willy Adames, not to mention trade candidates in the vein of Garrett Crochet or Devin Williams.
There's a better-than-even chance Philadelphia adds a star or two before the 2025 campaign kicks off.
That said, the Phillies do run the risk of playing hardball to a fault. Dombrowski isn't in the habit of losing transactions and Philadelphia's desire to shake things up could bump awkwardly against their strong belief in the value of key pieces.
For example, we know the Phillies want to trade Alec Bohm, presumably to clear the way for Bregman or Adames to take over at third base. Bohm, 28, was an All-Star in 2024, but his production plummeted late in the season. Once the playoffs rolled out, each Bohm swing brought about a groan from the audience at home. He was even benched in the NLDS at one point.
Trading Bohm and upgrading the corner infield opposite Bryce Harper is a solid game plan on paper, but in reality, the Phillies aren't going to trade Bohm for a stick and a paper clip. Philadelphia needs real value in return for a 2024 All-Star in the middle of his prime and, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, that comes with a steep asking price.
Phillies are asking for the sun and moon in exchange for Alec Bohm
Philadelphia has reportedly asked for George Kirby or Logan Gilbert, two mid-20s All-Star rotation arms from the Seattle Mariners, in exchange for Bohm. That is a comically high asking price — one that Dombrowski will never actually pull off. There's a good chance the Phillies temper their demands in time, but free agency is expected to move quickly once Soto is off the board. That could be this week.
If the Phillies take too long to offload Bohm for a more reasonable price, the window of opportunity for either Bregman or Adames might pass them by. Both will have aggressive suitors elsewhere.
Some would argue in favor of keeping the more affordable Bohm and banking on a return to form in 2025, which is fair, but the Phillies need to be going all-out. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner aren't getting younger. This is a team built to win now, but it's unclear how much longer the Phillies can sustain this run atop the NL East. Bohm is due for better days, but he's just not on the level of Bregman and Adames.
Bregman has long been a favorite in Philly circles due to his World Series-winning experience in Houston. The Phillies clearly have the talent necessary to reach the mountaintop, but the execution just hasn't quite been there when it has mattered most in recent years. Philadelphia is the most consistent postseason heavyweight in the National League, but it always seems to fall apart a moment too soon. Bregman knows what it takes to win in October.
Bohm shouldn't be dealt for pennies on the dollar — he's a real player — but the Phillies need to get serious. Gilbert and Kirby led the best rotation in the American League last season. Philadelphia isn't getting a top-line starter for their wayward semi-star at third base. That is, unless Philadelphia attaches a couple legitimate MLB prospects to Bohm, which is another (highly intriguing) possibility.